2023 Detroit Lions Week 10 Rooting Guide: 8 Teams You Should Root For This Week

Heading into Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions boast an impressive 6-2 record, topping the NFC North standings. With eyes set on outplaying the Los Angeles Chargers, Lions enthusiasts are equally keen on the broader league dynamics that could influence their team's position. Dive into the Detroit Lions Week 10 Rooting Guide for an insider's look at which teams to cheer for—and against—as the season progresses.

Who Detroit Lions Fans Should Root For?

Root for AFC over NFC

First of all, the obvious. Lions fans should be rooting for every AFC team to beat every NFC team in those matchups. In Week 10, root for the Steelers (AFC) to beat the Packers (NFC), the Jaguars (AFC) over the 49ers (NFC), and the Titans (AFC) over the Buccaneers (NFC) because the Lions only have to worry about staying ahead of/passing NFC teams in the overall standings.

Root for Any Team over the NFC North

Make sure that you are always rooting for any team that is playing a team from the NFC North not named the Detroit Lions. This week, you should root for the Panthers over the Bears, and the Saints over the Vikings.

Other Teams to Root For

At this point, the Lions are looking good in the NFC North, but we also have to be rooting for them to get as high of a seed as possible in the NFC. Because of that, we should be rooting for NFC teams with lesser records over NFC teams with better records.

So, with that being said, root for the Cardinals over the Falcons, the Giants over the Cowboys, and the Commanders over the Seahawks.

Summary

Here is a quick list of who you should be rooting for in Week 10 if you are a fan of the Detroit Lions: