2023 Detroit Lions Week 6 Rooting Guide: 10 Teams You Should Root For This Week

2023 Detroit Lions Week 6 Rooting Guide

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL regular season has arrived, and the Detroit Lions find themselves in an enviable position at 4-1, atop the NFC North standings. While the Lions have been diligently handling their own affairs, they remain open to a helping hand from other teams across the league. Explore the Detroit Lions Week 6 Rooting Guide to discover which teams you should throw your support behind (or against) this Sunday and Monday. Priority No. 1: Always Root for the Lions!

Who Detroit Lions Fans Should Root For?

Root for AFC over NFC

First of all, the obvious. Lions fans should be rooting for every AFC team to beat every NFC team in those matchups. In Week 5, root for the Bengals (AFC) to beat the Seahawks (NFC), the Dolphins (AFC) over the Panthers (NFC), the Browns (AFC) over the 49ers (NFC), the Texans (AFC) over the Saints (NFC), the Jets (AFC) over the Eagles (NFC), the Bills (AFC) over the Giants (NFC), and the Chargers (AFC) over the Cowboys (NFC) because the Lions only have to worry about staying ahead of/passing NFC teams in the overall standings.

Root for Any Team over the NFC North

At this point in the season, make sure that you are always rooting for any team that is playing a team from the NFC North not named the Detroit Lions. (This does not apply this week) In addition, when two NFC North teams play head-to-head, you should root for the team with a lesser record to beat the team with a better record. With that being said, the Vikings play the Bears with week and they are both sitting at 1-4. The Vikings are the better team in terms of talent, so root for the Bears. Note: The Packers have their bye week so they do not play in Week 6.

Other Teams to Root For

When it is this early in the season, and we are still rooting for the Lions to win their division and earn a high seed in the NFC, I think it is wise to root for NFC teams with lesser records over NFC teams with better records.

So, with that being said, root for the Commanders over the Falcons, and the Cardinals over the Rams.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Root for AFC teams over NFC teams in their matchups: Bengals over Seahawks

Dolphins over Panthers

Browns over 49ers

Texans over Saints

Jets over Eagles

Bills over Giants

Chargers over Cowboys Always cheer for any team playing against NFC North teams (excluding the Lions). When two NFC North teams face off, root for the one with a lesser record: Example: Vikings (1-4) vs. Bears (1-4) – Root for the Bears. In early-season scenarios, back NFC teams with inferior records against those with better records: Commanders over Falcons

Cardinals over Rams

Bottom Line: Do your thing, Lions fans!

The Detroit Lions' Week 6 Rooting Guide provides fans with a strategic approach to supporting teams, keeping their NFC North rivals in check, and maximizing the Lions' chances of success in the early stages of the season. While cheering for the Lions is paramount, calculated alliances with other NFL teams can also play a vital role in shaping the team's path to victory.