2023 Detroit Lions Week 7 Rooting Guide: 8 Teams You Should Root For This Week.

2023 Detroit Lions Week 7 Rooting Guide

As Week 7 of the 2023 NFL regular season kicks off, the Detroit Lions stand in a favorable position at 5-1, leading the NFC North. While the Lions continue their strong performance, they are also keeping an eye on how other teams in the league can influence their standing. Dive into the Detroit Lions Week 7 Rooting Guide to uncover the teams worth supporting (or not) this Sunday and Monday. And remember, Priority No. 1: Always Root for the Lions!

Who Detroit Lions Fans Should Root For?

Root for AFC over NFC

First of all, the obvious. Lions fans should be rooting for every AFC team to beat every NFC team in those matchups. In Week 7, root for the Broncos (AFC) to beat the Packers (NFC), the Raiders (AFC) over the Bears (NFC), the Steelers (AFC) over the Rams (NFC), and the Dolphins (AFC) over the Eagles (NFC) because the Lions only have to worry about staying ahead of/passing NFC teams in the overall standings.

Root for Any Team over the NFC North (With an exception)

Make sure that you are always rooting for any team that is playing a team from the NFC North not named the Detroit Lions. We already covered rooting against the Packers and Bears, but we also have an exception to the rule this week as the Vikings play against the 49ers. With the Lions sitting at 5-1 and the Vikings sitting at 2-4, we will instead focus on getting a higher seed in the NFC, which means rooting for the Vikings to beat the 5-1 49ers.

Other Teams to Root For

When it is this early in the season, and we are still rooting for the Lions to win their division and earn a high seed in the NFC, I think it is wise to root for NFC teams with lesser records over NFC teams with better records.

So, with that being said, root for the Giants over the Commanders, the Falcons over the Buccaneers, and the Cardinals over the Seahawks.

Summary

In Week 7, Detroit Lions fans should root for the following teams:

1. Broncos (AFC) over the Packers (NFC)

2. Raiders (AFC) over the Bears (NFC)

3. Steelers (AFC) over the Rams (NFC)

4. Dolphins (AFC) over the Eagles (NFC)

When it comes to NFC North teams, root for any team playing against the Packers or Bears, except for an exception:

5. Root for the Vikings (NFC North) to beat the 49ers (NFC) to help the Lions secure a higher seed in the NFC.

In addition, it's wise to root for NFC teams with lesser records over NFC teams with better records to improve the Lions' chances of winning their division and earning a high seed in the NFC: