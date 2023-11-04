2023 Detroit Lions Week 9 Rooting Guide: 10 Teams You Should Root For This Week.

2023 Detroit Lions Week 9 Rooting Guide

As the 2023 NFL regular season enters Week 9, the Detroit Lions find themselves in a promising position with a record of 6-2, leading the NFC North. While the Lions maintain their impressive performance, they are attentively monitoring the impact of other league teams on their standing. Delve into the Detroit Lions Week 9 Rooting Guide to explore the teams that deserve your support (or lack thereof) this Sunday and Monday. Even though it's a bye week for the Lions, there's no reason not to show your enthusiastic support this weekend!

Who Detroit Lions Fans Should Root For?

Root for AFC over NFC

First of all, the obvious. Lions fans should be rooting for every AFC team to beat every NFC team in those matchups. In Week 9, root for the Ravens (AFC) to beat the Seahawks (NFC), the Browns (AFC) over the Cardinals (NFC), the Texans (AFC) over the Buccaneers (NFC), the Patriots (AFC) over the Commanders (NFC), the Raiders (AFC) over the Giants (NFC), and the Colts (AFC) over the Panthers (NFC) because the Lions only have to worry about staying ahead of/passing NFC teams in the overall standings.

Note: The big game to root for in this group is the Ravens to beat the Seahawks because the Seahawks are currently 5-2 in the NFC and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lions since they already beat them.

Root for Any Team over the NFC North (With an exception)

Make sure that you are always rooting for any team that is playing a team from the NFC North not named the Detroit Lions. This week, you should root for the Falcons over the Vikings, and the Rams over the Packers. With that being said, let's root for the Bears over the Saints this week because there is no way the Bears (2-6) are a threat to the Lions, and the Saints (4-4) COULD be if they get hot.

Other Teams to Root For

At this point, the Lions are looking good in the NFC North, but we also have to be rooting for them to get as high of a seed as possible in the NFC. Because of that, we should be rooting for NFC teams with lesser records over NFC teams with better records.

So, with that being said, root for the Cowboys over the Eagles.

Summary

Here is a quick list of who you should be rooting for in Week 9 if you are a fan of the Detroit Lions: