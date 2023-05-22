2023 Detroit Lions Worst-Case Scenario

Despite the optimistic outlook, there are concerns that could impact the 2023 Detroit Lions‘ performance this season. One major worry is the possible regression of quarterback Jared Goff. If Goff fails to replicate his performance in 2022, the Lions' playoff hopes could be dashed. Last year, even with a top-three offense in scoring behavior, the Lions missed the playoffs. A drop in Goff's performance would crush their chances of reaching the postseason, making it a worst-case scenario for the team.

Key Points

Jared Goff's regression and its impact on the Lions' playoff chances

The Lions' missed playoffs despite a high-scoring offense

The importance of stability and progress for the team's defense

Avoiding setbacks in order to maintain their momentum from the previous season

Why it Matters for the 2023 Detroit Lions

The Lions face a crucial season where winning the NFC North is not only the best-case scenario but also the most realistic one. However, if certain factors go wrong, the team could find themselves in a worst-case scenario.

- Advertisement -

Proceed with Caution

The 2023 Detroit Lions have the opportunity to achieve great success in the 2023 season. However, the worst-case scenario of missed playoffs and setbacks remains a possibility. By addressing potential issues, maintaining progress, and ensuring Jared Goff performs at his best, the Lions can mitigate risks and position themselves for a successful campaign. The upcoming season will undoubtedly test their resilience and determination, but with the right approach, they can overcome any challenges that come their way.