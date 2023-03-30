2023 Detroit Tigers odds to have most regular-season wins/losses released

Opening Day 2023 is FINALLY upon us and later on today, our Detroit Tigers will look to bounce back from a horrendous 2022 season when they travel to St. Petersburg, FL to take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The hope is that the Tigers will turn things around a bit in 2023, and at least improve on the 66 wins they had last season. The odds have been released for the Most (and Least) regular-season win for the upcoming season, and as you are about to see, it's not looking great for the home team!

Key Points

The Tigers are set to play their first game of the 2023 season against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tigers had a poor season in 2022, winning only 66 games, and are hoping to improve in 2023.

The odds for the most and least regular-season wins have been released, and the Tigers are +85000 to finish with the most wins and +1400 to finish with the most losses.

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are favored to finish with the most wins, while the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics are favored to finish with the most losses.

Detroit Tigers odds to have most regular-season wins/losses

As you can see below, the Tigers, according to Circa Sports, are +85000 to finish the 2023 season with the most wins and +1400 to finish with the most losses. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves are currently favored at +560 to finish with the most wins, while the Washington Nationals (+220) and Oakland Athletics (+295) are the favorites to finish the season with the most losses.

Bottom Line: It could be another rough season for the Tigers

- Advertisement -

The Tigers are facing an uphill battle in the upcoming 2023 season, with odds stacked against them to finish with the most wins and a slightly better chance to finish with the most losses. However, the team and its fans remain optimistic that the Tigers will turn things around and improve upon their disappointing 2022 campaign. As the new season kicks off, all eyes will be on the Tigers as they aim to make a comeback and compete with the other top teams in the league.