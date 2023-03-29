2023 Detroit Tigers pitching rotation released

The Detroit Tigers pitching rotation has been released for the start of the 2023 season. The announcement was made just one day before the team's opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, FL. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the Tigers will open their season with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound for the Thursday game against Tampa Bay. Spencer Turnbull will pitch on Saturday, while Joey Wentz will start on Sunday. Matthew Boyd will pitch on Monday against the Houston Astros, and Matt Manning will round out the rotation on Tuesday.

Eduardo Rodriguez to lead the way for Detroit Tigers pitching rotation

Rodriguez's performance in spring training has been impressive, with pinpoint command of his fastballs, cutter, and changeup. He has also been more engaged with the team, especially with the younger pitchers. Turnbull, who had been out of play for 19 months due to Tommy John surgery, has made an impressive comeback and has regained his form quickly. Wentz has developed a cutter to complement his mid-90s four-seamer, curveball, and changeup, and his development has accelerated his path to the big leagues. Boyd has been at the top of his craft during spring training, with firm and lively four-seam and two-seam fastballs, and a revamped changeup that makes it a new weapon for him. The only concern is his stamina and durability, having only pitched 13 innings, all in relief, for Seattle last year. Manning, who is only 25 years old and in his third big-league season, is also showing promise. With a four-seamer that can hit 96 mph, Manning is expected to perform well in his start against the Astros.

Detroit Tigers fans are eagerly awaiting the season opener, with much anticipation about the team's revamped pitching staff. This new rotation is expected to bring a fresh start for the team after a disappointing season last year. It is also an exciting time for the Tigers, who are hoping to rebuild and eventually bring a championship to Detroit.

