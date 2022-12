2023 Michigan State football schedule

After winning 11 games in 2021, many believed the Michigan State football team would have another solid season in 2022. All through the offseason, it was all about “Tuck Comin'” but fast forward to the present, and it is all about “Tuck not going to a bowl game” as the Spartans finished the season with a 5-7 record. Now, the question is, can Mel Tucker regroup and lead Michigan State to a bounce-back season in 2023? Here is an early look at the Michigan State football schedule for the 2023 season.

What is the Michigan State football schedule for 2023?

Here is Michigan State’s schedule for the 2023 season, via fbschedules.com.