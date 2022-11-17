MSU

2023 Michigan State Football Schedule

  • Michigan State is now 5-5 on the season
  • Early look at the 2023 Michigan State Football Schedule

After a very good 2021 season that saw Michigan State win 11 games, the hope was that Mel Tucker would have his team ready to take another step forward in 2022. Unfortunately, the Spartans have left much to be desired as they are currently sitting at 5-5 on the season. That being said, Michigan State is on the verge of becoming bowl eligible and they have certainly righted the ship following their blowout loss at Michigan. Let’s take a look at the 2023 Michigan State Football schedule to see when the Spartans will take on the Wolverines next season.

What is the 2023 Michigan State Football Schedule?

What is the 2023 Michigan State Football Schedule?

Here is the 2023 Michigan State football schedule. As you can see below, the Spartans will host Central Michigan, Richmond, and Washington as their non-conference opponents.

In addition, the Spartans will host Michigan on Oct. 21 before hitting the road to take on Ohio State on Nov. 11.

It’s early, but how many games do you think Michigan State wins in 2023? What do you think about the 2023 Michigan State Football Schedule?

Date OpponentTime/TVTickets
Saturday
Sep. 2		Central Michigan ChippewasSpartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Sep. 9		Richmond SpidersSpartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Sep. 16		Washington HuskiesSpartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Sep. 23		Maryland TerrapinsSpartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Sep. 30		at Iowa HawkeyesKinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IATime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Oct. 7		OFF
Saturday
Oct. 14		at Rutgers Scarlet KnightsSHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJTime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Oct. 21		Michigan WolverinesSpartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Oct. 28		at Minnesota Golden GophersHuntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MNTime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Nov. 4		Nebraska CornhuskersSpartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Nov. 11		at Ohio State BuckeyesOhio Stadium, Columbus, OHTime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Nov. 18		at Indiana HoosiersMemorial Stadium, Bloomington, INTime TBA ETTV TBA
Saturday
Nov. 25		Penn State Nittany LionsSpartan Stadium, East Lansing, MITime TBA ETTV TBA

