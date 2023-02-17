2023 MLB Win Totals Released

As the 2023 Major League Baseball season approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the return of America's favorite pastime. With teams having made key offseason moves and players returning from injury, there's plenty of anticipation for what's in store for the upcoming season. As it stands, according to the 2023 MLB win totals that have been released by BetOnline, the Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to win the most games in the National League, while the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros are favored to win the most games in the American League. However, there are some surprises in store for fans, as the win totals for many teams have been released.

2023 MLB Win Totals:

According to the 2023 MLB win totals for each Major League Baseball team, via BetOnline, the Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to win the most games in the league with an Over/Under win total of 96. Other teams with high win totals include the New York Yankees with an Over/Under win total of 94.5 and the Atlanta Braves with an Over/Under win total of 95.

On the other hand, there are some teams that are expected to struggle this season, with the Detroit Tigers having an Over/Under win total of 70 wins. Other teams with low win totals include the Pittsburgh Pirates with an Over/Under win total of 67.5 and the Oakland Athletics with an Over/Under win total of 60.5.

Bottom Line:

While the release of the Over/Under win totals provides fans with some insight into what to expect from their favorite teams, there's always the potential for surprises in Major League Baseball. With the start of the 2023 season right around the corner, fans can't wait to see what's in store.