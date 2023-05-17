Merch
2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Detroit Pistons land No. 5 overall pick

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

Detroit Pistons fans have been sitting on pins and needles all day long to find out where their team will be picking in the 2023 NBA Draft. That wait is now over as the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery has concluded and our Pistons have landed the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Detroit Pistons 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

2023 NBA Draft Order (First 14 picks)

Here is how the Top 14 picks will look in the 2023 NBA Draft:

1. San Antonio
2. Charlotte
3. Portland
4. Houston
5. Detroit
6. Orlando
7. Indiana
8. Washington
9. Utah
10. Dallas
11. Chicago (to Orlando)
12. Oklahoma City
13. Toronto
14. New Orleans

2023 NBA Draft Lottery: Odds of landing the No. 1 pick

Heading into the lottery, the odds to land the No. 1 overall pick were as follows:

Team – Lottery Probability

  • Detroit – 14.00%
  • Houston -14.00%
  • San Antonio – 14.00%
  • Charlotte – 12.50%
  • Portland – 10.50%
  • Orlando – 9.00%
  • Indiana – 6.80%
  • Washington – 6.70%
  • Utah – 4.50%
  • Dallas – 3.00%
  • Chicago – 1.80%
  • Oklahoma City – 1.70%
  • Toronto – 1.00%
  • New Orleans – 0.50%

