2023 NCAA Final Four tipoff times announced

The NCAA Director of Media Coordination, David Worlock, announced the national semifinal schedule for the 2023 NCAA Final Four. The games will take place in Houston on the evening of Saturday, April 1st, starting with No. 5 San Diego State facing No. 9 Florida Atlantic at 6:09 p.m. ET. At approximately 8:49 p.m. ET (depending on the first game's finish), No. 4 UConn will play the winner of Sunday night's Elite Eight matchup between Texas and Miami. CBS will televise both Final Four games, with the winners competing for the National Championship on Monday, April 3.

Big Picture: A Look Ahead to the 2023 NCAA Final Four

College basketball fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Final Four weekend. With lower-seeded teams making unexpected runs and powerhouse programs like UConn looking to continue their dominance, the 2023 NCAA Final Four promises to be an exciting and unpredictable event. The two semifinal games will take place on Saturday, April 1st, with the winners advancing to the national championship game on Monday, April 3rd.

Final Four By the Numbers

No. 5 San Diego State allowed just 57.3 points per game in four tournament victories.

No. 9 Florida Atlantic has never won a March Madness game before their current Final Four run.

UConn has dominated with four victories of at least 15 points, highlighted by their blowout win over Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

These statistics provide insight into the strengths of each Final Four team. San Diego State's impressive defensive performance in the tournament could make them a formidable opponent for Florida Atlantic, which is competing in its second-ever March Madness. Meanwhile, UConn's dominant run through the tournament suggests they could be the team to beat in the Final Four.