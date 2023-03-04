2023 NFC North Divisional Odds Released

The Detroit Lions, who haven't won their division in 32 years, are the favorites to win the NFC North in 2023, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions finished the 2022 season on a high note, making them the best team in their division by the end of the season (just not in the standings). They head into the offseason with more resources than any other team in the division except for the Chicago Bears, who have a tough road to success. Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers are uncertain about Aaron Rodgers‘ future, and the Minnesota Vikings are due for some regression after their 11-0 record in one-score games. With all these factors in mind, the Lions seem like the logical choice to win the NFC North in 2023.

The Big Picture: NFC North divisional outlook for 2023

The NFC North has been a highly competitive division in recent years, with multiple teams vying for the top spot. However, the Lions' strong finish to the 2022 season has made them the early favorites to win the division in 2023. The Bears will look to bounce back from a tough season, while the Packers face uncertainty about their quarterback situation. It remains to be seen how the division will shake out, but the Lions will definitely be the favorite to win it.

2023 NFC North Division Odds By the Numbers

Detroit Lions have +150 odds

Minnesota Vikings have +270 odds

Green Bay Packers have +310 odds

Chicago Bears have +400 odds

The odds reflect the expectations of bookmakers and bettors heading into the season. The Lions are seen as the most likely team to win the division, with the Packers and Vikings trailing behind. The Bears have the longest odds of any team in the division, but they could still surprise people with a strong showing in 2023… NOT!

The Bottom Line – Lions will look to win division for first time in forever

After a long drought, the Detroit Lions are poised to take back the NFC North in 2023. With a strong finish to the 2022 season and more off-season resources than any other team in the division except for the Bears, the Lions are the early favorites to win the division. While other teams will certainly be looking to compete, it seems like the Lions have the edge heading into the new season. Only time will tell if they can live up to the hype, but Lions fans have reason to be optimistic about their team's chances in 2023.