Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    NFL News Reports

    2023 NFL Coach of the Year finalists announced

    By W.G. Brady
    892
    0

    The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and we are already heading toward the AFC and NFC Championship games, which will take place this coming Sunday. For some time now, there have been a lot of talks about which coaches are most deserving of being nominated for the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year award. One coach that immediately comes to mind is Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who led the team to a 9-8 record after finishing just 3-13-1 a season ago. On Wednesday, the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year finalists were announced.

    NFL Week 16 Coverage Maps Damar Hamlin 2023 NFL Coach of the Year

    Why it Matters

    There have been a handful of coaches who are certainly deserving of being nominated for the AP NFL Coach of the Year award, including Campbell.

    • Dan Campbell led the Lions to triple their win total from a season ago
    • The Lions came up one game of making the playoffs

    2023 NFL Coach of the Year Candidates

    - Advertisement -

    The AP NFL Coach of the Year candidates have been announced, and you may be surprised to learn that Dan Campbell did not make the cut. Instead, the Coach of the Year candidates are as follows:

    • Giants HC Brian Daboll
    • 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan
    • Eagles HC Nick Sirianni
    • Bills HC Sean McDermott
    • Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

    According to Ari Meirov, Brian Daboll, Kyle Shanahan, and Doug Peterson are the final 3.


    - Advertisement -
    Previous article
    3 Defensive Backs the Detroit Lions should let walk
    Next article
    Insider says Detroit Lions signing Tom Brady could break Curse of Bobby Layne
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

    Dan Campbell featured in Gretchen Whitmer’s #MichiganGrit commercial [Video]

    Gretchen Whitmer has released a new commercial and she used one of Dan Campbell's locker room speeches.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.