2023 NFL Coach of the Year finalists announced

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and we are already heading toward the AFC and NFC Championship games, which will take place this coming Sunday. For some time now, there have been a lot of talks about which coaches are most deserving of being nominated for the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year award. One coach that immediately comes to mind is Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who led the team to a 9-8 record after finishing just 3-13-1 a season ago. On Wednesday, the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year finalists were announced.

Why it Matters

There have been a handful of coaches who are certainly deserving of being nominated for the AP NFL Coach of the Year award, including Campbell.

Dan Campbell led the Lions to triple their win total from a season ago

The Lions came up one game of making the playoffs

2023 NFL Coach of the Year Candidates

- Advertisement -

The AP NFL Coach of the Year candidates have been announced, and you may be surprised to learn that Dan Campbell did not make the cut. Instead, the Coach of the Year candidates are as follows:

Giants HC Brian Daboll

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

Bills HC Sean McDermott

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

According to Ari Meirov, Brian Daboll, Kyle Shanahan, and Doug Peterson are the final 3.

Update: Per the AP, Brian Daboll, Kyle Shanahan and Doug Pederson are the final 3. https://t.co/tywQsZswFT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2023



