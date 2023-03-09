2023 NFL Draft: 37 compensatory picks awarded

Inside the Article:
The NFL has awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2023 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers received seven selections while the Los Angeles Rams received four. Five special selections were awarded to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club, with three of those picks going to San Francisco. Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that have lost more or better compensatory free agents than they acquired in the previous year. The picks are placed from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula used to determine compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors.
Total 2023 NFL Draft Compensatory picks per team
- San Francisco 49ers: 7 picks
- Los Angeles Rams: 4 picks
- Cincinnati Bengals: 3 picks
- Minnesota Vikings: 3 picks
- Philadelphia Eagles: 3 picks
- Baltimore Ravens: 2 picks
- Dallas Cowboys: 2 picks
- Green Bay Packers: 2 picks
- Las Vegas Raiders: 2 picks
- New Orleans Saints: 2 picks
- Arizona Cardinals: 1 pick
- Atlanta Falcons: 1 pick
- Carolina Panthers: 1 pick
- Chicago Bears: 1 pick
- New England Patriots: 1 pick
- New York Giants: 1 pick
Key points:
- 37 compensatory picks were awarded to 16 teams for the 2023 NFL Draft
- Teams losing more or better compensatory free agents than they acquired in the previous year are eligible for compensatory picks
- Picks are placed from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost
- Five special selections were awarded to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club
- The formula used to determine compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors
The Big Picture: Compensatory picks promote equal employment opportunities
The NFL's decision to award five special compensatory picks to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club is a positive step towards promoting equal employment opportunities within NFL teams. This amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement shows the league's commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. The additional draft picks give teams more opportunities to find talented players and further promote a diverse and inclusive environment.
Full list of 2023 NFL Draft compensatory picks
ROUND 3
96) Arizona Cardinals
97) Washington Commanders
98) Cleveland Browns*
99) San Francisco 49ers*
100) Kansas City Chiefs*
101) San Francisco 49ers*
102) San Francisco 49ers*
ROUND 4
135) New England Patriots
ROUND 5
167) Los Angeles Rams
168) Arizona Cardinals
169) Dallas Cowboys
170) Green Bay Packers
171) Los Angeles Rams
172) New York Giants
173) San Francisco 49ers
174) Las Vegas Raiders
175) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176) Dallas Cowboys
177) Los Angeles Rams
ROUND 6
210) New England Patriots
211) Minnesota Vikings
212) Dallas Cowboys
213) Arizona Cardinals
214) Las Vegas Raiders
215) Washington Commanders
216) San Francisco 49ers
217) Kansas City Chiefs
ROUND 7
250) Kansas City Chiefs
251) Los Angeles Rams
252) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
253) San Francisco 49ers
254) New York Giants
255) San Francisco 49ers
256) Green Bay Packers
257) New Orleans Saints
258) Chicago Bears
259) Houston Texans