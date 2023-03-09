2023 NFL Draft: 37 compensatory picks awarded

The NFL has awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2023 NFL Draft. The San Francisco 49ers received seven selections while the Los Angeles Rams received four. Five special selections were awarded to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club, with three of those picks going to San Francisco. Compensatory picks are awarded to teams that have lost more or better compensatory free agents than they acquired in the previous year. The picks are placed from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula used to determine compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors.

Total 2023 NFL Draft Compensatory picks per team

San Francisco 49ers: 7 picks

Los Angeles Rams: 4 picks

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 picks

Minnesota Vikings: 3 picks

Philadelphia Eagles: 3 picks

Baltimore Ravens: 2 picks

Dallas Cowboys: 2 picks

Green Bay Packers: 2 picks

Las Vegas Raiders: 2 picks

New Orleans Saints: 2 picks

Arizona Cardinals: 1 pick

Atlanta Falcons: 1 pick

Carolina Panthers: 1 pick

Chicago Bears: 1 pick

New England Patriots: 1 pick

New York Giants: 1 pick

The Big Picture: Compensatory picks promote equal employment opportunities

The NFL's decision to award five special compensatory picks to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club is a positive step towards promoting equal employment opportunities within NFL teams. This amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement shows the league's commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. The additional draft picks give teams more opportunities to find talented players and further promote a diverse and inclusive environment.

Full list of 2023 NFL Draft compensatory picks

ROUND 3

96) Arizona Cardinals

97) Washington Commanders

98) Cleveland Browns*

99) San Francisco 49ers*

100) Kansas City Chiefs*

101) San Francisco 49ers*

102) San Francisco 49ers*

ROUND 4

135) New England Patriots

ROUND 5

167) Los Angeles Rams

168) Arizona Cardinals

169) Dallas Cowboys

170) Green Bay Packers

171) Los Angeles Rams

172) New York Giants

173) San Francisco 49ers

174) Las Vegas Raiders

175) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

176) Dallas Cowboys

177) Los Angeles Rams

ROUND 6

210) New England Patriots

211) Minnesota Vikings

212) Dallas Cowboys

213) Arizona Cardinals

214) Las Vegas Raiders

215) Washington Commanders

216) San Francisco 49ers

217) Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 7

250) Kansas City Chiefs

251) Los Angeles Rams

252) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

253) San Francisco 49ers

254) New York Giants

255) San Francisco 49ers

256) Green Bay Packers

257) New Orleans Saints

258) Chicago Bears

259) Houston Texans