After months of waiting, it is finally NFL Draft Day! Later tonight, the 2023 NFL Draft will kick off, and our Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the first round. In all, the Lions have a total of nine selections, including five of the Top 81 picks. Of course, that could change if Lions GM Brad Holmes decides to make a trade. As of now, my belief is that there are five players the Lions are likely considering at No. 5.

Key Points

The Lions hold the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, along with a total of nine selections, including five of the Top 81 picks.

Five players are likely being considered by the Lions at the No. 6 pick, with Devon Witherspoon as the front-runner, followed by Jalen Carter, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, and Christian Gonzalez.

2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players the Detroit Lions could select at No. 6

It is a safe bet that the Lions will select one of these five players with the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft. As you can see below, I don't feel like a quarterback is an option for the Lions at No. 6. (Odds via DraftKings)

CB Devon Witherspoon (-130)

As the mock drafts continue to roll out, it seems like the majority of people believe the Lions will go with Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois. Witherspoon is undersized, but he certainly fits what Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell want in a player.

DT Jalen Carter (+400)

If Jalen Carter slides to No. 6, which is very possible, will the Lions pull the trigger? Carter is the most talented player in the draft regardless of position, but red flags have teams strongly considering if he is right for their franchise.

EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (+600)

More and more mocks somehow have Will Anderson sliding to the Lions at No. 6 but I don't see it. I would be shocked if he is still on the board, but if he is, the Lions should pounce.

EDGE Tyree Wilson (+650)

I am a big Tyree Wilson guy, but I am not so sure he gets past the Cardinals at No. 3. That being said, if Carter and Anderson Jr. are both off the board, Wilson could be the Lions' pick.

CB Christian Gonzalez (+750)

If the Lions do decide to select a cornerback at No. 6, my thought is that Gonzalez is more talented than Witherspoon, and I would love to see him in a Lions uniform. According to these odds, very few agree with me.

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes will have a big decision to make

Regardless of what happens in the first five picks, Brad Holmes will have a monumental decision to make when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 6 pick. Many have said that this is the most unpredictable draft in a very long time, and I would have to agree with that notion. The bottom line is that Holmes will select the player that he believes will help the team the most in the future, and all we can do is trust him.