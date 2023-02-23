2023 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions putting ‘abnormal’ amount of resources into scouting QBs

If you listen to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell or general manager Brad Holmes talk about quarterback Jared Goff, it sure does sound like they are committed to him moving forward. But could the Lions actually be planning to take a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft? Well, according to a report from Jeff Risdon of the Detroit Lions Podcast, the Lions have been putting an “abnormal” amount of resources into scouting quarterback prospects.

“They have investigated the quarterbacks in this specific draft class a whole lot more than they have in either of the last two seasons,” Risdon said. “I don't know how they feel specifically about individual quarterbacks, none of them, I don't. I hope to find that out next week. But I will just tell you that the amount of legwork, and the amount of resources that they have devoted to investigating the quarterbacks in this draft class, is abnormal for an NFL team, even one that has an established starter. They are looking, folks. Don't mistake that.”

The Big Picture: Could the Lions be preparing for a future beyond Jared Goff?

The Detroit Lions' reported dedication to scouting quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft indicates that the team is taking a long-term approach to their future success. While the Lions have expressed their commitment to current quarterback Jared Goff, it is very possible that they are not committed past his current contract that goes through the 2024 season. By investing in scouting quarterbacks, the Lions could be ensuring that they have options beyond Goff and are prepared for the future, whether that means selecting a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft or using the knowledge gained from scouting to make future roster decisions.

The Bottom Line – Lions reportedly exploring options beyond Goff

While the Lions have publicly committed to current quarterback Jared Goff, their recent dedication to scouting quarterbacks for the 2023 NFL Draft suggests that they are exploring all options for improving their roster and preparing for the future. By investing an “abnormal” amount of resources into scouting, the Lions are demonstrating a commitment to their long-term success and a willingness to explore all options for improving their team. Whether they ultimately select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft or use their scouting knowledge to make future roster decisions, the Lions are positioning themselves for success in the years to come.