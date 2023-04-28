2023 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions select LB Jack Campbell with No. 18 pick

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions turned in the card for the No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced they have selected LB Jack Campbell out of Iowa.

Key Points

Lions just made the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Lions selected LB Jack Campbell out of Iowa

Scouting Report

Via Dane Brugler:

- Advertisement -

A two-year starter at Iowa, Campbell was the “MIKE” linebacker in defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s 4-3 base scheme. Head coach Kirk Ferentz wanted to move him to defensive end or center as a freshman because of his frame, but Campbell pushed to stay at linebacker and averaged 10.0 tackles in his 27 starts, and became the first Hawkeyes player to win the Butkus Award (nation’s top linebacker) and William V. Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman). Fueled by his preparation and smarts, Campbell plays with impressive play speed and awareness vs. both the run and the pass, working relentlessly to maximize everything in his tool box. Though he has a keen eye for tendencies and a nose for the ball, he tends to wait instead of attacking downhill and struggles to quickly redirect/react when ball carriers or route runners put a move on him. Overall, Campbell is inconsistent as a thumper, but his athleticism, intangibles and instincts will keep him in the NFL for a long time. He has the talent to compete for starting reps as an NFL rookie.