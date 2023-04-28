2023 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions select RB Jahmyr Gibbs with No. 12 pick

The pick is in! The 2023 NFL Draft finally kicked off on Thursday night, and following a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, our Detroit Lions just made their first pick in the opening round. Just moments ago, the pick was submitted and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that with the No. 12 pick, the Lions have selected RB Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama.

Key Points

The Lions traded down from the No. 6 spot

With the No. 12 pick, the Lions made a stunning pick

Gibbs has been selected by the Lions with the No. 12 pick

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions have already signed RB David Montgomery to a multi-year deal in free agency, and now they have added another piece to their running back by adding Gibbs via the NFL Draft. One would think the Lions are looking to move on from D'Andre Swift.

Jahmyr Gibbs Scouting Report

Via Dane Brugler:

A one-year starter at Alabama, Gibbs was the lead back in the Tide’s committee backfield in offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s balanced offense (responsible for only 33.0 percent of Alabama’s 2022 team carries). He led the team in rushing, receptions (his 44 catches were the second-most in a season by a

running back in Alabama history) and kick return yards in 2022, ranking top 15 in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (135.7). Quick to press, sort and burst, Gibbs has sudden start/stop footwork to nimbly get in and out of his cuts and destroy pursuit angles with instantaneous acceleration. Not only does he have twitchy athletic gifts, but his understanding of football geometry and feel for blocking designs are very advanced, making him an offensive line’s best friend as a runner. Overall, Gibbs doesn’t have ideal size or run power for NFL punishment, but he is an electric athlete with the explosiveness, vision and pass-catching skills to be an exciting NFL weapon. Though his workload will need to be managed, his talent is a mixture of Alvin Kamara and Chris Johnson.