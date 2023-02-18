2023 NFL Draft: Early and late-round fits for Detroit Lions

Pro Football Focus recently released an article discussing potential draft picks for each NFL team. For the Detroit Lions, defense is the focus for the 2023 NFL Draft. The article suggests that CB Devon Witherspoon would be a great pick for the Lions in the first round, followed by selecting an experienced interior player like Byron Young in the later rounds to add some beef to the interior of the defensive line.

Devon Witherspoon

During his senior year in 2022, Witherspoon had a standout performance, playing in 12 games and logging an impressive 738 snaps. He recorded 32 tackles, 7 assists, and 16 stops, showcasing his defensive prowess. Witherspoon also displayed excellent coverage skills, tallying 14 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, and holding an exceptional QB rating of just 24.6 when targeted. With the ability to read receivers' routes and anticipate throws, Witherspoon is a skilled player who can quickly identify the quarterback's intentions and react with straight-line speed to arrive with or just after the ball.

Here is what Dane Brugler of The Athletic recently had to say about Devon Witherspoon:

With the tenacity of a junkyard dog, Devon Witherspoon has read-and-drive quickness to blow up plays in front of him. He skillfully returns his eyes to the football and shows outstanding competitiveness when the ball is in the air. Despite weighing under 180 pounds during his senior year, Witherspoon plays much bigger than he appears.

Byron Young

Byron Young, a former 4-star recruit, proved his worth at Alabama after being heavily recruited. As a senior in 2022, he played in 12 games and logged an impressive 492 snaps for the Crimson Tide, resulting in 28 tackles, 15 assists, and 23 stops. As a pass rusher, Young demonstrated his skills by totaling 25 pressures, which included 14 QB hurries, 7 QB hits, and 4 sacks throughout the season. With a strong build, powerful limbs, and solid core, Young is physically ready to make an impact in the NFL as a three-down player. His excellent motor and quick ability to locate the ball make him a force against the run.

The Big Picture: The Importance of a Strong Defense in the NFL

Building a strong defense is crucial for any NFL team looking to make a playoff run. The Detroit Lions have struggled in recent years and are in need of a defensive overhaul. Focusing on defense in the 2023 NFL Draft could set the Lions up for success in the future. By selecting talented defensive players like Witherspoon and Young, the Lions could create a formidable defense that could potentially carry them to a playoff appearance.

The Bottom Line – The Detroit Lions' Future is Looking Bright

With the 2023 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Detroit Lions have a lot of decisions to make. By focusing on defense, they could potentially turn their franchise around and start competing for playoff spots. With Witherspoon, Gonzalez, and Young in the mix, the Lions could be on their way to building a strong defense and a promising future. As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on the Lions to see who they select and how they can continue to improve their team.