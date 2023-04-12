2023 NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson injured in fatal car crash

According to a report from ESPN, Michael Jefferson, a Louisiana wide receiver and potential 2023 NFL Draft pick, was injured in a fatal crash in Alabama. The collision, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, involved Jefferson's Chevrolet Impala and a Dodge Charger, which was then struck by a third vehicle. Sadly, the Charger driver, a 55-year-old man, was killed in the accident. Jefferson sustained injuries that required multiple surgeries and jeopardized his draft prospects.

Key Points

Jefferson was injured in a fatal crash in Alabama involving his Chevrolet Impala and a Dodge Charger

The Charger driver was killed in the accident, and Jefferson sustained injuries requiring multiple surgeries that may affect his draft stock

Some experts had Jefferson as high as 217 on their draft board

The crash is being investigated by the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division

Michael Jefferson is a 2023 NFL Draft Prospect

Despite an average draft ranking of 256, some experts had him ranked as high as 217. The crash is under investigation by the ALEA's Highway Patrol Division. The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City from April 27 to 29, 2023. Jefferson played for Alabama State before transferring to the Ragin’ Cajuns, where he recorded 51 receptions and 810 yards in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Crash could impact Jefferson's draft stock

Fortunately, it sounds like Jefferson will be fine, but the fact that he needs multiple surgeries could impact his draft stock. More importantly, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the person who lost their life in the accident.