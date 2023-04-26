2023 NFL Draft Rumor: Detroit Lions could trade down, select Jahmyr Gibbs

In his final mock draft, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network speculated that the Detroit Lions could trade down from the 18th overall pick in the NFL Draft and select RB Jahmyr Gibbs at the bottom of the first round. The idea of the Lions trading down is not new, as Albert Breer of SI reported similar intel earlier in the week.

Here is what Tony Pauline has to say about the Lions potentially trading down to land Gibbs.

“Tight end is a need, and Michael Mayer is more the type of player Dan Campbell prefers at the position. I think the Lions will look to trade down, and I’m told they like Jahmyr Gibbs at the bottom of Round 1.”

Bottom Line – Will the Lions take a chance on Gibbs?

In a draft filled with uncertainty and surprises, the Detroit Lions could decide to make a bold move and select Gibbs, even if it means trading down from their current pick. While the general philosophy of not taking a running back in the first round may be a safe choice, taking a chance on a talented prospect like Gibbs could pay off for a team that has a bruising offensive line as the Lions do. Personally, I am against taking RBs in Round 1, but if the Lions could trade down, and get another 2nd round pick in the process, I would not hate it.