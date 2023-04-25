2023 NFL Draft Rumor: Detroit Lions take call from Eagles regarding No. 6 pick

Could the Detroit Lions end up trading the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Well, according to a rumor floating around, Lions GM Brad Holmes has taken calls from teams looking to trade for the No. 6 pick. This specific rumor comes from WalterFootball.com's Charlie Campbell, who wrote on Monday that the Lions have taken a call from the Eagles regarding the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

According to Campbell, the Eagles have called teams in the 6-8 range (Lions, Raiders, and Falcons) about trading up from No. 10 to land DT Jalen Carter.

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes will listen to all offers

Depending on what happens within the first five picks, it would be great if the Lions had the opportunity to trade down from the No. 6 pick. If Carter is still available when the Lions are on the clock, and if it is their preference to pass on him, it would be ideal for them to make a trade with the Eagles. The bottom line is that Lions GM Brad Holmes will listen to all offers and will do what is best for his team. With all of that being said, there are plenty of rumors floating around at the moment and each one should be taken with a grain of salt.