2023 NFL Draft: With the No. 6 pick, the Detroit Lions select…

When this article publishes, we will be less than 36 hours away from the start of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands, the Detroit Lions have nine total picks in the draft, including five of the Top 81 overall selections. At Detroit Sports Nation, we have decided to release a series of articles predicting what we believe the Lions will do with each pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, beginning with pick No. 6 and moving all the way through the remainder of the draft. These articles will all be released on Wednesday and Thursday before the draft kicks off.

With the No. 6 pick, the Lions select…

Let me begin by saying that I have never been so confused about an NFL Draft in my entire life! I am fairly confident that QB Bryce Young will be the first player off the board on Thursday night, but past that, it is anyone's guess as to what will happen. In my head, the first five picks are going to go as follows: Note: I am not dealing with trades in the first five picks because it gets too sticky!

1. Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers

2. C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

3. Will Anderson – Arizona Cardinals

4. Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis Colts

5. Jalen Carter – Seattle Seahawks

If those are the first five picks on Thursday night, and that is a HUGE IF, the Lions would have a tough decision to make about whether they take EDGE Tyree Wilson out of Texas Teck, or if they roll with a cornerback such as Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez. If the Lions are unable to land Will Anderson, I would prefer they trade down out of the No. 6 pick, but that would require a team wanting to trade up, and I just don't see a team trading up for QB Will Levis or anyone else.

With the No. 6 pick, the Lions select EDGE Tyree Wilson out of Texas Tech.

The Lions land a stud defender at No. 6

There have been multiple scenarios floating around where Will Anderson falls to the Lions at No. 6, but I just cannot see both the Cardinals or Seahawks passing on him. If it does, the Lions should pull the trigger on the Alabama EDGE in a heartbeat. In addition, despite multiple red flags, I don't think Jalen Carter falls past the Seahawks, as he is the best player in this draft.

With that being said, I am a HUGE fan of Tyree Wilson, and putting him on a defensive line that already includes Aidan Hutchinson would be fun to watch.

From Dane Brugler:

“Wilson plays too upright and needs to become craftier and more strategic in his pass rush, but his length, speed and raw power are outstanding foundational traits. His ascending tools are ripe for development, and he has Pro Bowl potential. He should be the first Texas Tech defender ever drafted in the top 20 picks.”