Excitement is building as the full 2023 NFL International schedule has been released. Football fans around the world can now mark their calendars for a series of thrilling matchups set to take place outside of the United States. The full 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday night, but we already have some intriguing details to share.

Key Points

The 2023 NFL International schedule, featuring a series of thrilling matchups set to take place outside of the United States.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play back-to-back overseas games in Week 4 and Week 5, facing the Atlanta Falcons in London and the Buffalo Bills in Tottenham.

The Miami Dolphins will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt during Week 9, revealing that the Detroit Lions will not have an international game this season.

The Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will clash at Tottenham in Week 6, further solidifying the NFL's commitment to expanding its global reach.

The full 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night, offering fans a complete array of matchups, locations, and dates to look forward to.

2023 NFL International schedule released

Here is the full 2023 NFL International Schedule that was released on Wednesday morning:

Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars (London)

Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills (Tottenham)

Week 6: Ravens vs Titans (Tottenham)

Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)

Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots (Frankfurt)

5 Weeks of International Matchups but no Detroit Lions

One notable highlight of the 2023 NFL International schedule is the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ unique back-to-back overseas games. In Week 4, the Jaguars will cross the Atlantic to face the Atlanta Falcons in London. This clash between two talented teams promises to be a riveting contest (sarcasm) on foreign soil. But the Jaguars won't have much time to catch their breath, as they will once again pack their bags and head to Tottenham in Week 5 to take on the Buffalo Bills. It's an exciting opportunity for the Jaguars to showcase their skills and grow their international fan base.

Another interesting development in the 2023 NFL International schedule is the Miami Dolphins playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt during Week 9. This matchup reveals that the Detroit Lions will not have an international game this season. While Lions fans may be disappointed, the Dolphins and Chiefs will undoubtedly put on a show for the passionate fans in Frankfurt.

The NFL's commitment to expanding its global reach is evident in the Week 6 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, set to take place at Tottenham. This clash between two formidable teams will captivate audiences worldwide and further solidify the NFL's international appeal.

Full Schedule to be released on Thursday

As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the release of the full 2023 NFL schedule on Thursday night. The schedule will unveil the complete array of matchups, locations, and dates that fans have been eagerly awaiting. Whether it's London, Tottenham, or Frankfurt, the international games will undoubtedly showcase the passion, talent, and excitement that have made the NFL a global phenomenon.

So mark your calendars, NFL fans, and get ready for an extraordinary season of international football. With the 2023 International schedule set to bring top-tier matchups to fans around the world, it's sure to be a season to remember.