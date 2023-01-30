2023 NFL Salary Cap reaches record high

Inside the Article:
Just moments ago, news broke that the NFL has informed all teams that the 2023 salary cap has increased from the 2022 season. In fact, according to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed its teams that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, which is up a healthy $16.6 million from what it was in 2022. This is obviously great news for GMs around the league, as they will now have some extra cash to play around with.
2023 NFL Salary Cap Compared to Past Years
With the 2023 NFL salary cap going all the way up to $224.8 million, let's take a look at where it was set in recent seasons.
- 2023 – $224.8 million
- 2022 – $208.2 million
- 2021 – $182.5 million
- 2020 – $198.2 million
- 2019 – $188.2 million
Updated Salary Cap Space by Team Following Increase
Here is the updated 2023 NFL Salary Cap Space, per Over the Cap.
Base Salary Cap: $224,800,000
|Team
|Cap
Space
|Effective Cap
Space
|#
|Active
Cap Spending
|Dead
Money
|Bears
|$91,833,199
|$82,252,399
|49
|$115,746,889
|$21,968,812
|Falcons
|$56,414,855
|$51,285,457
|58
|$160,325,353
|$13,086,001
|Giants
|$44,727,461
|$41,573,422
|51
|$177,651,982
|$3,794,609
|Bengals
|$43,719,058
|$33,594,387
|41
|$182,348,778
|$540,902
|Texans
|$39,289,053
|$27,336,836
|50
|$187,834,100
|$901,995
|Patriots
|$32,636,047
|$28,418,728
|59
|$186,598,691
|$1,437,105
|Seahawks
|$31,040,644
|$19,149,776
|48
|$185,693,904
|$5,870,942
|Ravens
|$26,867,479
|$23,601,062
|50
|$192,022,263
|$5,556,041
|Raiders
|$22,080,338
|$11,634,618
|45
|$187,313,631
|$23,777,499
|49ers
|$16,398,516
|$3,350,787
|35
|$206,381,816
|$10,690,988
|Cardinals
|$14,467,205
|$4,902,124
|49
|$201,988,589
|$9,229,638
|Chiefs
|$13,997,884
|($811,032)
|35
|$209,588,050
|$98,328
|Lions
|$13,825,618
|$2,485,141
|47
|$211,828,280
|$304,552
|Colts
|$13,071,832
|$5,514,059
|60
|$215,335,723
|$3,242,320
|Broncos
|$9,206,724
|$6,626,153
|62
|$221,706,760
|$1,585,866
|Commanders
|$6,649,246
|$3,118,441
|58
|$210,160,469
|$14,188,157
|Eagles
|$4,235,666
|($1,245,378)
|55
|$198,178,746
|$28,388,912
|Steelers
|$1,028,747
|($3,346,195)
|59
|$222,269,584
|$5,928,814
|Jets
|($2,793,498)
|($6,818,393)
|53
|$228,057,733
|$2,884,269
|Cowboys
|($5,303,002)
|($9,719,623)
|49
|$225,374,456
|$8,642,623
|Panthers
|($8,938,728)
|($14,437,960)
|52
|$216,569,652
|$28,593,708
|Rams
|($14,194,570)
|($15,945,998)
|53
|$235,807,869
|$2,923,395
|Browns
|($14,645,606)
|($16,393,171)
|55
|$258,725,790
|$7,816,064
|Dolphins
|($16,453,222)
|($22,880,176)
|44
|$240,602,324
|$1,021,491
|Packers
|($16,483,743)
|($20,370,125)
|62
|$242,966,938
|$555,655
|Bills
|($19,612,436)
|($22,407,185)
|52
|$245,622,639
|$1,663,000
|Chargers
|($20,381,524)
|($23,431,642)
|53
|$247,016,228
|$186,262
|Jaguars
|($22,217,686)
|($25,367,736)
|54
|$246,794,418
|$1,411,497
|Vikings
|($23,251,507)
|($25,733,810)
|53
|$240,997,099
|$3,068,911
|Titans
|($23,623,634)
|($28,008,129)
|58
|$241,564,648
|$8,998,542
|Buccaneers
|($55,033,921)
|($58,228,825)
|54
|$281,957,663
|$639,171
|Saints
|($58,596,996)
|($61,717,104)
|49
|$276,937,684
|$5,038,479