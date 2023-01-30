2023 NFL Salary Cap reaches record high

Just moments ago, news broke that the NFL has informed all teams that the 2023 salary cap has increased from the 2022 season. In fact, according to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed its teams that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, which is up a healthy $16.6 million from what it was in 2022. This is obviously great news for GMs around the league, as they will now have some extra cash to play around with.

2023 NFL Salary Cap Compared to Past Years

With the 2023 NFL salary cap going all the way up to $224.8 million, let's take a look at where it was set in recent seasons.

2023 – $224.8 million

2022 – $208.2 million

2021 – $182.5 million

2020 – $198.2 million

2019 – $188.2 million

Here is the updated 2023 NFL Salary Cap Space, per Over the Cap.

Base Salary Cap: $224,800,000

Team Cap

Space Effective Cap

Space # Active

Cap Spending Dead

Money Bears $91,833,199 $82,252,399 49 $115,746,889 $21,968,812 Falcons $56,414,855 $51,285,457 58 $160,325,353 $13,086,001 Giants $44,727,461 $41,573,422 51 $177,651,982 $3,794,609 Bengals $43,719,058 $33,594,387 41 $182,348,778 $540,902 Texans $39,289,053 $27,336,836 50 $187,834,100 $901,995 Patriots $32,636,047 $28,418,728 59 $186,598,691 $1,437,105 Seahawks $31,040,644 $19,149,776 48 $185,693,904 $5,870,942 Ravens $26,867,479 $23,601,062 50 $192,022,263 $5,556,041 Raiders $22,080,338 $11,634,618 45 $187,313,631 $23,777,499 49ers $16,398,516 $3,350,787 35 $206,381,816 $10,690,988 Cardinals $14,467,205 $4,902,124 49 $201,988,589 $9,229,638 Chiefs $13,997,884 ($811,032) 35 $209,588,050 $98,328 Lions $13,825,618 $2,485,141 47 $211,828,280 $304,552 Colts $13,071,832 $5,514,059 60 $215,335,723 $3,242,320 Broncos $9,206,724 $6,626,153 62 $221,706,760 $1,585,866 Commanders $6,649,246 $3,118,441 58 $210,160,469 $14,188,157 Eagles $4,235,666 ($1,245,378) 55 $198,178,746 $28,388,912 Steelers $1,028,747 ($3,346,195) 59 $222,269,584 $5,928,814 Jets ($2,793,498) ($6,818,393) 53 $228,057,733 $2,884,269 Cowboys ($5,303,002) ($9,719,623) 49 $225,374,456 $8,642,623 Panthers ($8,938,728) ($14,437,960) 52 $216,569,652 $28,593,708 Rams ($14,194,570) ($15,945,998) 53 $235,807,869 $2,923,395 Browns ($14,645,606) ($16,393,171) 55 $258,725,790 $7,816,064 Dolphins ($16,453,222) ($22,880,176) 44 $240,602,324 $1,021,491 Packers ($16,483,743) ($20,370,125) 62 $242,966,938 $555,655 Bills ($19,612,436) ($22,407,185) 52 $245,622,639 $1,663,000 Chargers ($20,381,524) ($23,431,642) 53 $247,016,228 $186,262 Jaguars ($22,217,686) ($25,367,736) 54 $246,794,418 $1,411,497 Vikings ($23,251,507) ($25,733,810) 53 $240,997,099 $3,068,911 Titans ($23,623,634) ($28,008,129) 58 $241,564,648 $8,998,542 Buccaneers ($55,033,921) ($58,228,825) 54 $281,957,663 $639,171 Saints ($58,596,996) ($61,717,104) 49 $276,937,684 $5,038,479



