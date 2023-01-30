Merch
    2023 NFL Salary Cap reaches record high

    By W.G. Brady
    Just moments ago, news broke that the NFL has informed all teams that the 2023 salary cap has increased from the 2022 season. In fact, according to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has informed its teams that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, which is up a healthy $16.6 million from what it was in 2022. This is obviously great news for GMs around the league, as they will now have some extra cash to play around with.

    2023 NFL Salary Cap Compared to Past Years

    With the 2023 NFL salary cap going all the way up to $224.8 million, let's take a look at where it was set in recent seasons.

    • 2023 – $224.8 million
    • 2022 – $208.2 million
    • 2021 – $182.5 million
    • 2020 – $198.2 million
    • 2019 – $188.2 million

    Updated Salary Cap Space by Team Following Increase

    Here is the updated 2023 NFL Salary Cap Space, per Over the Cap.

    Base Salary Cap: $224,800,000

    TeamCap
    Space    		Effective Cap
    Space    		#Active
    Cap Spending    		Dead
    Money
    Bears$91,833,199$82,252,39949$115,746,889$21,968,812
    Falcons$56,414,855$51,285,45758$160,325,353$13,086,001
    Giants$44,727,461$41,573,42251$177,651,982$3,794,609
    Bengals$43,719,058$33,594,38741$182,348,778$540,902
    Texans$39,289,053$27,336,83650$187,834,100$901,995
    Patriots$32,636,047$28,418,72859$186,598,691$1,437,105
    Seahawks$31,040,644$19,149,77648$185,693,904$5,870,942
    Ravens$26,867,479$23,601,06250$192,022,263$5,556,041
    Raiders$22,080,338$11,634,61845$187,313,631$23,777,499
    49ers$16,398,516$3,350,78735$206,381,816$10,690,988
    Cardinals$14,467,205$4,902,12449$201,988,589$9,229,638
    Chiefs$13,997,884($811,032)35$209,588,050$98,328
    Lions$13,825,618$2,485,14147$211,828,280$304,552
    Colts$13,071,832$5,514,05960$215,335,723$3,242,320
    Broncos$9,206,724$6,626,15362$221,706,760$1,585,866
    Commanders$6,649,246$3,118,44158$210,160,469$14,188,157
    Eagles$4,235,666($1,245,378)55$198,178,746$28,388,912
    Steelers$1,028,747($3,346,195)59$222,269,584$5,928,814
    Jets($2,793,498)($6,818,393)53$228,057,733$2,884,269
    Cowboys($5,303,002)($9,719,623)49$225,374,456$8,642,623
    Panthers($8,938,728)($14,437,960)52$216,569,652$28,593,708
    Rams($14,194,570)($15,945,998)53$235,807,869$2,923,395
    Browns($14,645,606)($16,393,171)55$258,725,790$7,816,064
    Dolphins($16,453,222)($22,880,176)44$240,602,324$1,021,491
    Packers($16,483,743)($20,370,125)62$242,966,938$555,655
    Bills($19,612,436)($22,407,185)52$245,622,639$1,663,000
    Chargers($20,381,524)($23,431,642)53$247,016,228$186,262
    Jaguars($22,217,686)($25,367,736)54$246,794,418$1,411,497
    Vikings($23,251,507)($25,733,810)53$240,997,099$3,068,911
    Titans($23,623,634)($28,008,129)58$241,564,648$8,998,542
    Buccaneers($55,033,921)($58,228,825)54$281,957,663$639,171
    Saints($58,596,996)($61,717,104)49$276,937,684$5,038,479

