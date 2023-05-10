Earlier this morning, the NFL set the football world abuzz with the release of their highly anticipated 2023 International schedule. The excitement didn't stop there, as the league has just dropped another bombshell announcement: an epic New Year's Eve showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs. This highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game is set to take place at Arrowhead Stadium on December 31st, in Week 17 of the regular season.

Key Points

The NFL has announced an epic New Year's Eve matchup for the 2023 International schedule, featuring the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17

The game will be a highly anticipated rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship Game, with quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head

Set to kick off at 4:25 ET on CBS, this high-stakes showdown promises to be a fitting end-of-the-season spectacle

The full 2023 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night

2023 NFL Schedule: EPIC New Year's Eve Matchup Announced

The stakes will likely be high as the Bengals, led by their talented quarterback Joe Burrow, will travel to the roaring Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. This clash promises to be a sensational end-of-the-season battle that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

- Advertisement -

The Bengals' journey to the AFC Championship Game last season was nothing short of remarkable, with Burrow showcasing his poise and leadership on the biggest stage. Their encounter with the Chiefs will provide a thrilling rematch, pitting Burrow against the dynamic and electrifying Patrick Mahomes.

The matchup holds even greater significance as it falls on New Year's Eve, adding a festive atmosphere to an already high-stakes game. Fans will have the opportunity to ring in the new year with a football spectacle as these two formidable teams battle it out for victory.

When will the game start?

The game is scheduled for December 31, 2023, at 4:25 ET and will be televised on CBS, ensuring that fans across the nation can witness the clash of these football titans. Arrowhead Stadium's legendary atmosphere, combined with the star power and talent of both teams, promises an unforgettable experience for all in attendance and those watching from the comfort of their homes.