Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

2023 NFL Schedule Leak: Detroit Lions Week 1 matchup revealed

By W.G. Brady
237
0

Inside the Article:

On Thursday night, the NFL will release their full regular-season schedule for the 2023 season, which means we will soon know who our Detroit Lions will play in each of their 17 games. It also means the leaks will be flowing like honey between now and 8 p.m. on Thursday, and it is important to pick and choose who you follow for those leaks. Here at DSN, we try out best to roll with the “sources” who have been the most accurate in past years, and one of those sources, @LionsRoyalty on Twitter, has just released the Lions Week 1 matchup, and it's absolute fire!

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft Ben Johnson 2.0 Lomas Brown Lions ticket prices Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Draft 2023 Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Schedule Leak

2023 NFL Schedule Leak: Detroit Lions Week 1 matchup revealed

According to @LionsRoyalty, the Lions will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

- Advertisement -

Take all rumors with a grain of salt

Though it is important to remember that all schedule rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, we will do our best to pass along as many “trusted” rumors as they come along!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s Round 1 Draft picks ranked
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Red Wings Analysis and OpinionPaul Tyler -

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman’s Round 1 Draft picks ranked

Take a look as we rank each of Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman's 1st round Draft picks to date.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.