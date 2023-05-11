On Thursday night, the NFL will release their full regular-season schedule for the 2023 season, which means we will soon know who our Detroit Lions will play in each of their 17 games. It also means the leaks will be flowing like honey between now and 8 p.m. on Thursday, and it is important to pick and choose who you follow for those leaks. Here at DSN, we try out best to roll with the “sources” who have been the most accurate in past years, and one of those sources, @LionsRoyalty on Twitter, has just released the Lions Week 1 matchup, and it's absolute fire!

2023 NFL Schedule Leak: Detroit Lions Week 1 matchup revealed

According to @LionsRoyalty, the Lions will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 1 to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

PER SOURCE, THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WILL OPEN THE SEASON HOSTING THE DETROIT #LIONS ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/YoyD9LdSgc — ʟɪᴏɴ ᴋɪɴɢ (@LionsRoyalty) May 11, 2023

Take all rumors with a grain of salt

Though it is important to remember that all schedule rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, we will do our best to pass along as many “trusted” rumors as they come along!