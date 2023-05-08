On Thursday night, the full 2023 NFL schedule will be released. Or will it? According to a report from Peter King, the NFL hoped to have its regular season schedule completed by Thursday, but there’s a chance it won't be ready and could be delayed. King said that schedule makers are expected to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, and we will know more after that.

Key Points

There is a chance that the release of the 2023 NFL schedule may be delayed beyond Thursday night, when it was originally scheduled to be released.

The schedule makers are expected to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to discuss the tentpole games, which are not yet finalized. These include the opening Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night games, Thanksgiving Day, the new Black Friday tilt, and the Sunday night game on Christmas Eve and the Monday tripleheader on Christmas.

As of the weekend, the NFL was still in search of options on the 272-game regular season slate, with a series of computers continuing to spit out alternatives. More clarity on the schedule is expected after the meeting on Monday.

2023 NFL Schedule release could be delayed

