2023 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch over 50 hours of coverage

The 2023 NFL Combine week has begun, and prospects are descending upon Indianapolis to participate in one of the most significant events of their professional lives. While some players may opt-out of on-field drills, the combine is still crucial for meeting with teams, providing medical information, and showcasing their personalities to the media. The NFL has made some changes to the combine schedule to make it more viewer-friendly, including moving all skill position players' on-field drills to the weekend.

*Schedule via NFL.com

When is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine runs from Feb. 27 to March 6.

Where is the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine?

This year's event will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the Colts).

How can fans watch the NFL Scouting Combine?

NFL Network, NFL+ and NFL.com will offer multi-platform coverage of the 2023 scouting combine.

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of this year's event, beginning March 2. Here's the day-by-day schedule:

March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DL, LB

March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): DB, PK/ST

March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): QB, WR, TE

March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): OL, RB

NFL+ provides live coverage of on-field positional drills with the Players Only Combine Presented by NOBULL, streaming:

March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

March 3 at 4 p.m. ET

March 4 at 2 p.m. ET

March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Is the NFL Scouting Combine open to the public?

Fans who would like to attend the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine can visit nfl.com/combineaccess to register for NFL OnePass for FREE access. Download the NFL OnePass app at nfl.com/onepass for details, prospect schedules, and to be entered for a chance to win prizes including tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas and a trip to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Who is participating in the NFL Scouting Combine?

The NFL invited a total of 319 prospects to attend this year's combine.

What are the notable drills at the NFL Scouting Combine?

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle