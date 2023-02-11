Merch
2023 World Series Odds Released

By W.G. Brady
It may still be winter, but pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic tournament will report to their respective Spring Training camps by Feb. 13 and position players by Feb. 16, which means the 2023 Major League Baseball season is coming quickly. The Houston Astros will be looking to repeat as World Series champions, while teams like the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, and Braves will try to de-throne them. Well, the 2023 World Series odds have been released and the Astros have been named as the favorite to win it all.

2023 World Series Odds

The odds have been released for the 2023 World Series, and here are the teams that have the best odds to win it all: (Odds via DraftKings)

  • Astros +600
  • Yankees +700
  • Mets +750
  • Dodgers +800
  • Braves +950
  • Padres +1100
  • Blue Jays +1300
  • Phillies +1700
  • Mariners +1700
  • Cardinals +1900
In case you were wondering, the Detroit Tigers are currently listed at +16000 to win the 2023 World Series.

