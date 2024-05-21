2024 Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Released

The Detroit Lions Preseason Schedule Includes One Home Game

The Detroit Lions have announced the finalized dates and times for their 2024 preseason matchups, providing fans with the complete schedule ahead of the regular season. This preseason brings a set of interesting games that will serve as a warm-up and talent evaluation period for the team.

Detailed Schedule Breakdown

Preseason Week 1: Detroit Lions at New York Giants

Date and Time: Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 8, 7 p.m. ET Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ The Lions will kick off their preseason on the road against the Giants. This early August game will be the first opportunity for rookies and free-agent signings to make their mark and for the coaching staff to evaluate players in a game setting.

Preseason Week 2: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Date and Time: Saturday, August 17, 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 17, 4 p.m. ET Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO Continuing their road trip, the Lions will face a tough Kansas City Chiefs team. This matchup will likely feature extended play for starters and will be crucial for assessing the Lions’ readiness against a high-caliber opponent.

Preseason Week 3: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date and Time: Saturday, August 24, 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 24, 1 p.m. ET Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Ford Field, Detroit, MI The Lions return home to Ford Field to conclude their preseason against the Steelers. This final game will be significant for final roster cuts and will give fans a closer look at the players who will make up the team’s core squad for the regular season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Preseason Significance

The preseason is an essential phase for the Lions as it helps the coaching staff finalize decisions on player positions, particularly for those competing for starting roles or fighting to make the team. With the NFC teams hosting fewer preseason games due to the regular-season scheduling format, the Lions will aim to maximize the value of these three games.

Fans attending or tuning in can expect to see a mix of established veterans easing into the action, while new talent and undrafted players push hard to earn their place. The games not only serve as a teaser of the football season to come but also as a critical evaluation period that could dictate the Lions’ trajectory for the 2024 regular season.