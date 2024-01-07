Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule: Home/Away Opponents Finalized

It's a wrap! The 2023 NFL regular season is officially a wrap and we now shift our focus to the NFL Playoffs. With that being said, we now know exactly who the Detroit Lions will play in 2024. The specific week-by-week lineup won't be revealed until the spring of next year (as we saw with this year's schedule released on May 11th), but with the 2023 standings finalized, we now have clarity on who the Lions will be facing at home and on the road.

How will the Detroit Lions 2024 schedule be created?

Before we look at who the 2024 Detroit Lions' home/away opponents will be, let's take a look at how the opponents are determined.

Each NFL team will play a 17-game regular-season schedule that will include one bye week. Teams in the AFC and NFC will alternate seasons in which they have 9 home regular-season games and one home preseason game, or 8 away regular-season games and two away preseason games. The NFC will have eight regular-season home games in the 2024 season. This means the Lions will play nine home games and eight road games in 2024.

Here is the breakdown of how the opponents are determined: Via NFL Operations:

  • Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.
  • Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.
  • Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.
  • Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
  • The 17th game is an additional game against a non-conference opponent from a division that the team is not scheduled to play. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.
2024 Detroit Lions Home/Away Opponents

Since the Lions finished in first place in the NFC North, they will play the No. 1 team from the NFC South (The Tampa Bay Buccaneers), the AFC East (The Buffalo Bills), and the NFC East (Dallas Cowboys).

Note: One of the home games listed below will likely be an International game as the Lions have not played an International game since the 2015 season.

Date TBAat Arizona Cardinals
Date TBAat Chicago Bears
Date TBAChicago Bears
Date TBAGreen Bay Packers
Date TBAMinnesota Vikings
Date TBALos Angeles Rams
Date TBASeattle Seahawks
Date TBAJacksonville Jaguars
Date TBATennessee Titans
Date TBATampa Bay Buccaneers
Date TBABuffalo Bills
Date TBAat Green Bay Packers
Date TBAat Houston Texans
Date TBAat Indianapolis Colts
Date TBAat Minnesota Vikings
Date TBAat San Francisco 49ers
Date TBAat Dallas Cowboys

