2024 Detroit Lions Schedule: Point Spreads Released For Every Game

The Point Spreads Are Out For Every 2024 Detroit Lions Regular Season Game

As anticipation builds for the 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are looking particularly strong according to the latest betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions are favorites in 13 out of their 17 regular-season games, setting the stage for what could be a highly successful year following their close run to the Super Bowl last season.

Point Spreads for Each Game

The following table lists the point spreads for each game of the Detroit Lions’ 2024 season as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:

Week Opponent Location Point Spread 1 Los Angeles Rams Home Lions -3 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Home Lions -6 3 Arizona Cardinals Away Lions -4 4 Seattle Seahawks Home Lions -6 6 Dallas Cowboys Away Cowboys -0.5 7 Minnesota Vikings Away Lions -3 8 Tennessee Titans Home Lions -7 9 Green Bay Packers Away Packers -1.5 10 Houston Texans Away Texans -1 11 Jacksonville Jaguars Home Lions -4 12 Indianapolis Colts Away Lions -2.5 13 Chicago Bears Home Lions -3.5 14 Green Bay Packers Home Lions -2.5 15 Buffalo Bills Home Lions -2 16 Chicago Bears Away Lions -2 17 San Francisco 49ers Away 49ers -4.5 18 Minnesota Vikings Home Lions -5

Analysis of Betting Odds

These odds suggest a robust confidence in the Detroit Lions’ ability to perform strongly, especially at home. Significant spreads in their favor against teams like the Buccaneers, Seahawks, and Titans indicate a solid chance for a win. However, challenging road games at Green Bay, Houston, and San Francisco present tougher contests where the Lions are not favored, which could be crucial in determining the overall success of their season.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Favorable Odds for the Lions: The Detroit Lions are favored in 13 out of their 17 regular-season games according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This strong showing in the betting odds highlights the optimism surrounding the team’s performance for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, especially following their near Super Bowl appearance. Home Field Advantage: The early part of the Lions’ schedule is particularly favorable, with three of the first four games being held at Ford Field. These home games against teams like the Rams, Buccaneers, and Seahawks not only offer the Lions a strong start but also reflect the confidence oddsmakers have in their ability to secure early victories. Challenging Road Games: Despite the overall positive outlook, the Lions face tougher challenges in away games, particularly against teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers. These games, where the Lions are not favored, could be pivotal in determining their success and ability to contend consistently throughout the season.

Bottom Line: High Hopes for the Lions

With favorable odds in the majority of their games, the 2024 season holds high expectations for the Detroit Lions. The alignment of the betting odds with the team’s aspirations to return to the Super Bowl underscores the potential seen in this year’s squad. It will be compelling to see how the Lions handle the pressures and opportunities of being favored in so many matchups as they strive to fulfill their potential and achieve their ultimate goal.