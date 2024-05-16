fb
Search

Latest News:

No Bench for Báez: A.J. Hinch Confirms Continued Playtime

0
Despite Javier Báez's struggles at the plate, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed he will not be benched and is expected to regain form.

Michigan’s 2019 Recruiting Class: A Five-Year Retrospective

0
Explore the journeys of Michigan's 2019 recruiting class, reflecting on their transitions and successes in collegiate football and beyond.

Jared Goff Reveals Most Important Part of His New Contract

0
Jared Goff talked about what is the most important part of his contract.
W.G. Brady

2024 Detroit Lions Schedule: Point Spreads Released For Every Game

Lions Betting Info

The Point Spreads Are Out For Every 2024 Detroit Lions Regular Season Game

As anticipation builds for the 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions are looking particularly strong according to the latest betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Lions are favorites in 13 out of their 17 regular-season games, setting the stage for what could be a highly successful year following their close run to the Super Bowl last season.

2024 Detroit Lions land Brock Bowers Detroit Lions Named as Top Landing Spot Mathieu Betts contract details Shane Zylstra Detroit Lions express interest in L’Jarius Sneed Detroit Lions Starters Detroit Lions re-sign Graham Glasgow Detroit Lions to sign Amik Robertson Detroit Lions are re-signing Donovan Peoples-Jones Detroit Lions to sign Kevin Zeitler Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft Hat SB Nation SCREWS Pride of Detroit Lions New Uniforms

Point Spreads for Each Game

The following table lists the point spreads for each game of the Detroit Lions’ 2024 season as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook:

WeekOpponentLocationPoint Spread
1Los Angeles RamsHomeLions -3
2Tampa Bay BuccaneersHomeLions -6
3Arizona CardinalsAwayLions -4
4Seattle SeahawksHomeLions -6
6Dallas CowboysAwayCowboys -0.5
7Minnesota VikingsAwayLions -3
8Tennessee TitansHomeLions -7
9Green Bay PackersAwayPackers -1.5
10Houston TexansAwayTexans -1
11Jacksonville JaguarsHomeLions -4
12Indianapolis ColtsAwayLions -2.5
13Chicago BearsHomeLions -3.5
14Green Bay PackersHomeLions -2.5
15Buffalo BillsHomeLions -2
16Chicago BearsAwayLions -2
17San Francisco 49ersAway49ers -4.5
18Minnesota VikingsHomeLions -5

Analysis of Betting Odds

These odds suggest a robust confidence in the Detroit Lions’ ability to perform strongly, especially at home. Significant spreads in their favor against teams like the Buccaneers, Seahawks, and Titans indicate a solid chance for a win. However, challenging road games at Green Bay, Houston, and San Francisco present tougher contests where the Lions are not favored, which could be crucial in determining the overall success of their season.

Detroit Lions In Head to Head Battle With San Francisco 49ers Detroit Lions NFL Draft Rumor Detroit Lions sign Steele Chambers Christian Mahogany Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Favorable Odds for the Lions: The Detroit Lions are favored in 13 out of their 17 regular-season games according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This strong showing in the betting odds highlights the optimism surrounding the team’s performance for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, especially following their near Super Bowl appearance.
  2. Home Field Advantage: The early part of the Lions’ schedule is particularly favorable, with three of the first four games being held at Ford Field. These home games against teams like the Rams, Buccaneers, and Seahawks not only offer the Lions a strong start but also reflect the confidence oddsmakers have in their ability to secure early victories.
  3. Challenging Road Games: Despite the overall positive outlook, the Lions face tougher challenges in away games, particularly against teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers. These games, where the Lions are not favored, could be pivotal in determining their success and ability to contend consistently throughout the season.

Bottom Line: High Hopes for the Lions

With favorable odds in the majority of their games, the 2024 season holds high expectations for the Detroit Lions. The alignment of the betting odds with the team’s aspirations to return to the Super Bowl underscores the potential seen in this year’s squad. It will be compelling to see how the Lions handle the pressures and opportunities of being favored in so many matchups as they strive to fulfill their potential and achieve their ultimate goal.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Betting Info

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Point Spread Revealed for Week 1

0
The Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams rematch will take place on Sunday Night Football!
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign 15 undrafted rookie free agents

0
The Detroit Lions will get a closer look at 15 undrafted rookies this weekend.
Lions News Reports

Full 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Revealed

0
We now know the entire 2024 Detroit Lions schedule!
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Writer Calls Out Brad Holmes For Costing Detroit Lions Leverage In Jared Goff Negotiations

0
One writer has called out Brad Holmes for his comments on 97.1 The Ticket.
NFL Notes

How Much It Will Cost Fans To Watch Every NFL Game In 2024

0
Do you want to watch EVERY NFL Game in 2024? If so, you will have to pay $$$
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

No Bench for Báez: A.J. Hinch Confirms Continued Playtime

Jeff Bilbrey -
Despite Javier Báez's struggles at the plate, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed he will not be benched and is expected to regain form.
Read more

Michigan’s 2019 Recruiting Class: A Five-Year Retrospective

Jeff Bilbrey -
Explore the journeys of Michigan's 2019 recruiting class, reflecting on their transitions and successes in collegiate football and beyond.
Read more

Jared Goff Reveals Most Important Part of His New Contract

W.G. Brady -
Jared Goff talked about what is the most important part of his contract.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.