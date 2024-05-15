The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Leaked

The official 2024 NFL regular season schedule will be released at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight, but since the Detroit Lions ‘unofficial’ schedule was leaked earlier, I thought it would be fun to give my 2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ game-by-game predictions. Since the Lions won the NFC North in 2023, they play a first-place schedule in 2024, which explains the number of solid opponents.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Here are my 2024 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions based on the leaked schedule.

Week Opponent Note W or L 1 Vs. Los Angeles Rams SNF* W 2 Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers * W 3 @ Arizona Cardinals * W 4 Vs. Seattle Seahawks MNF* W 5 BYE WEEK 6 @ Dallas Cowboys * L 7 @ Minnesota Vikings * W 8 Vs. Tennessee Titans * W 9 @ Green Bay Packers * L 10 @ Houston Texans SNF L 11 Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars * W 12 @ Indianapolis Colts * W 13 Vs. Chicago Bears Thanksgiving* W 14 Vs. Green Bay Packers TNF* W 15 Vs. Buffalo Bills * L 16 @ Chicago Bears * W 17 @ San Francisco 49ers MNF* L 18 Vs. Minnesota Vikings * W Note: As of 7:15 p.m. ET, this schedule is NOT yet official. Schedule via @LionsRoyalty on X

Why it Matters

As you can see above, I have the Lions roaring out to a 4-0 start to their 2024 season before eventually going 12-5. If they can pull that off, there is a solid chance they will win the NFC North for a second year in a row, which would guarantee them a another home playoff game.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Strong Start Predicted: The Detroit Lions are anticipated to have an explosive start to the 2024 season, predicted to win their first four games, including high-profile matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football respectively. Challenging Schedule: The Lions face a first-place schedule due to their successful 2023 campaign, where they won the NFC North. This includes games against traditionally strong teams like the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills, which are predicted to be losses. Consistent Performance: Despite a tough schedule, the predictions suggest a strong overall performance from the Lions with a 12-5 finish. This would position them well to potentially win the NFC North again and secure another home playoff game.

Bottom Line

The leaked 2024 Detroit Lions schedule, paired with early predictions, indicates a potentially thrilling season for the team and its fans. With a predicted strong opening and a total of 12 wins, the Lions are poised to build on their previous success. These predictions not only highlight the team’s strengths but also acknowledge the challenges posed by a first-place schedule. If the Lions manage to navigate this successfully, they could very well secure back-to-back NFC North titles and a favorable position in the playoffs, emphasizing the significance of each game in the upcoming season. The anticipation and strategy for each matchup will be crucial as the Lions aim to maintain their competitive edge and capitalize on their opportunities.