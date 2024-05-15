fb
Home Detroit Lions Lions Analysis and Opinion 2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-By-Game Predictions

2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-By-Game Predictions

W.G. Brady
-
0
2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-By-Game Predictions

The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Leaked

The official 2024 NFL regular season schedule will be released at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight, but since the Detroit Lions ‘unofficial’ schedule was leaked earlier, I thought it would be fun to give my 2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ game-by-game predictions. Since the Lions won the NFC North in 2023, they play a first-place schedule in 2024, which explains the number of solid opponents.

2024 Detroit Lions Release Hype Video Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Packers Detroit Lions starting defense Detroit Lions predicted to make the Pro Bowl Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Chargers Aidan Hutchinson has a new look Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction

Game-By-Game Predictions

Here are my 2024 Detroit Lions game-by-game predictions based on the leaked schedule.

WeekOpponentNoteW or L
1Vs. Los Angeles RamsSNF*W
2Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers*W
3@ Arizona Cardinals*W
4Vs. Seattle SeahawksMNF*W
5BYE WEEK
6@ Dallas Cowboys*L
7@ Minnesota Vikings*W
8Vs. Tennessee Titans*W
9@ Green Bay Packers*L
10@ Houston TexansSNFL
11Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars*W
12@ Indianapolis Colts*W
13Vs. Chicago BearsThanksgiving*W
14Vs. Green Bay PackersTNF*W
15Vs. Buffalo Bills*L
16@ Chicago Bears*W
17@ San Francisco 49ersMNF*L
18Vs. Minnesota Vikings*W
Note: As of 7:15 p.m. ET, this schedule is NOT yet official. Schedule via @LionsRoyalty on X

Why it Matters

As you can see above, I have the Lions roaring out to a 4-0 start to their 2024 season before eventually going 12-5. If they can pull that off, there is a solid chance they will win the NFC North for a second year in a row, which would guarantee them a another home playoff game.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Strong Start Predicted: The Detroit Lions are anticipated to have an explosive start to the 2024 season, predicted to win their first four games, including high-profile matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football respectively.
  2. Challenging Schedule: The Lions face a first-place schedule due to their successful 2023 campaign, where they won the NFC North. This includes games against traditionally strong teams like the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills, which are predicted to be losses.
  3. Consistent Performance: Despite a tough schedule, the predictions suggest a strong overall performance from the Lions with a 12-5 finish. This would position them well to potentially win the NFC North again and secure another home playoff game.
Why Zach Frazier Is Perfect Fit for Detroit Lions Detroit Lions select Detroit Lions sign Isaiah Williams Detroit Lions sign 2 safeties Dane Brugler Detroit Lions Could Target Michael Thomas Detroit Lions sign Parker Hesse

Bottom Line

The leaked 2024 Detroit Lions schedule, paired with early predictions, indicates a potentially thrilling season for the team and its fans. With a predicted strong opening and a total of 12 wins, the Lions are poised to build on their previous success. These predictions not only highlight the team’s strengths but also acknowledge the challenges posed by a first-place schedule. If the Lions manage to navigate this successfully, they could very well secure back-to-back NFC North titles and a favorable position in the playoffs, emphasizing the significance of each game in the upcoming season. The anticipation and strategy for each matchup will be crucial as the Lions aim to maintain their competitive edge and capitalize on their opportunities.

Previous article ‘Hitting is Hard’: A.J. Hinch Addresses Detroit Tigers’ Struggles at the Plate
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv