2024 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions Learn Where They Will Select in Round 1

The Detroit Lions‘ remarkable 2023-24 season came to an end on Sunday night as they lost a heartbreaker to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With the loss, the Lions now know that they will have the No. 29 pick in the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held in Detroit.

Why it Matters

This draft position, while a testament to their successful season, presents unique challenges and opportunities for the Lions' team-building strategies. With their deep playoff run, the Lions will be looking to leverage their draft position to fill key gaps and build on their current momentum.

Draft Picks Breakdown

First Round: The Lions will select 29th overall in the first round. This late first-round pick places them in a strategic spot to select a high-value player who can make an immediate impact.

Second Round: Detroit holds the 61st overall pick, offering another chance to add a top-tier talent.

Third Round: Two selections in this round, the 73rd (via trade with Minnesota for T.J. Hockenson) and the 93rd overall picks give the Lions additional leverage to strengthen their roster depth.

Later Rounds: The Lions have picks in the 5th, 6th, and 7th rounds (157th, 189th, and 221st overall). However, they lack a fourth-round pick, traded away in the Hockenson deal to Minnesota.

Compensatory Picks: Additional compensatory picks, awarded for various reasons such as minority hires, are yet to be determined and will shape the Lions' complete draft strategy.

Analyzing Detroit’s Draft Strategy

With a successful season behind them, the Lions' focus will be on maintaining their upward trajectory. The 29th pick, while not in the high-value top spots, still holds the potential for snagging a game-changer. The key for the Lions will be in identifying and capitalizing on talents that align with their needs, especially considering the gaps created by trades and player movements in the offseason.

Full Draft Order for 1st Round (So Far)

Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Seizing the Opportunity

The Detroit Lions' 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is more than just a number; it's a reflection of their recent success and a beacon of their future potential. How the team maneuvers this draft, utilizing their late first-round and subsequent picks, will significantly influence their ability to sustain and build upon their current momentum. This draft is not just about filling roster spots; it's about making strategic choices that propel the Lions forward in their quest for sustained excellence and, ultimately, a Super Bowl victory.