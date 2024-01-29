Detroit Sports Nation Logo

2024 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions Learn Where They Will Select in Round 1

The Detroit Lions‘ remarkable 2023-24 season came to an end on Sunday night as they lost a heartbreaker to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With the loss, the Lions now know that they will have the No. 29 pick in the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held in Detroit.

Why it Matters

This draft position, while a testament to their successful season, presents unique challenges and opportunities for the Lions' team-building strategies. With their deep playoff run, the Lions will be looking to leverage their draft position to fill key gaps and build on their current momentum.

Draft Picks Breakdown

  • First Round: The Lions will select 29th overall in the first round. This late first-round pick places them in a strategic spot to select a high-value player who can make an immediate impact.
  • Second Round: Detroit holds the 61st overall pick, offering another chance to add a top-tier talent.
  • Third Round: Two selections in this round, the 73rd (via trade with Minnesota for T.J. Hockenson) and the 93rd overall picks give the Lions additional leverage to strengthen their roster depth.
  • Later Rounds: The Lions have picks in the 5th, 6th, and 7th rounds (157th, 189th, and 221st overall). However, they lack a fourth-round pick, traded away in the Hockenson deal to Minnesota.
  • Compensatory Picks: Additional compensatory picks, awarded for various reasons such as minority hires, are yet to be determined and will shape the Lions' complete draft strategy.

Analyzing Detroit’s Draft Strategy

With a successful season behind them, the Lions' focus will be on maintaining their upward trajectory. The 29th pick, while not in the high-value top spots, still holds the potential for snagging a game-changer. The key for the Lions will be in identifying and capitalizing on talents that align with their needs, especially considering the gaps created by trades and player movements in the offseason.

Full Draft Order for 1st Round (So Far)

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs 
  32. San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs 
TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Draft Position Secured: The Detroit Lions' successful 2023-24 season, culminating in an NFC Championship appearance, has earned them the 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
  2. Strategic Draft Picks: Detroit has several key picks in the upcoming draft, including the 29th overall in the first round, two picks in the third round (73rd and 93rd overall), and additional selections in the later rounds. However, they lack a fourth-round pick due to the T.J. Hockenson trade.
  3. Building for the Future: The Lions' approach to the 2024 NFL Draft is crucial for sustaining their upward trajectory. Their choices in the draft, particularly in the late first round, will be instrumental in addressing team needs and laying the groundwork for future success and a potential Super Bowl run.

The Bottom Line – Seizing the Opportunity

The Detroit Lions' 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is more than just a number; it's a reflection of their recent success and a beacon of their future potential. How the team maneuvers this draft, utilizing their late first-round and subsequent picks, will significantly influence their ability to sustain and build upon their current momentum. This draft is not just about filling roster spots; it's about making strategic choices that propel the Lions forward in their quest for sustained excellence and, ultimately, a Super Bowl victory.

