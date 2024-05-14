2024 NFL Schedule Leak: Detroit Lions To Open On Sunday Night Football

This 2024 NFL Schedule Leak Includes The Detroit Lions Week 1 Matchup

The Detroit Lions are rumored to start their 2024 campaign under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, and it could be a blockbuster match. The buzz started when @LionsRoyalty on X (formerly Twitter) spilled the beans about a potential showdown that would bring a familiar face back to Ford Field. According to this unconfirmed rumor, none other than Matthew Stafford and his Los Angeles Rams could be visiting Detroit for the Lions’ season opener.

Why It Matters

This game, if confirmed, would be rich with narratives. Matthew Stafford, the former Lions quarterback who led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory, would be making another return to the place where his NFL career began. The Lions, of course, knocked Stafford and the Rams out of the NFL Playoffs this past season. For Lions fans, it’s an emotional reunion; for football enthusiasts, it’s a headline-making start to the season.

Detroit Lions’ Preparation

The Lions, under the guidance of head coach Dan Campbell, have been steadily building a competitive squad, and playing against Stafford’s Rams would test their mettle from the get-go. This matchup would not only attract a huge viewership due to its sentimental value but also serve as a gauge of Detroit’s progress against a formidable opponent.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

What’s Next

As of now, this remains a rumor and fans should keep an eye out for the official schedule release. If true, it would set the stage for a thrilling start to the Lions’ season, promising high drama and intense action right from the first whistle.

Stay tuned for more updates as we move closer to the official unveiling of the NFL 2024 schedule.