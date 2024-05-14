fb
W.G. Brady

2024 NFL Schedule: One-fourth Of The Week 1 Slate Has Been Released

NFL News Reports

The 2024 NFL Schedule Will Be Officially Released On Wednesday Night

As the excitement for the upcoming NFL season mounts, a significant portion of the Week 1 schedule has been unveiled, giving fans a tantalizing preview of what’s to come. With the full schedule set to be released on Wednesday, the NFL has already shared details about four key matchups, setting the stage for a thrilling start to the 2024 season.

Exciting Matchups to Kick Off the Season

The action-packed opening week will commence with a powerhouse showdown as the Baltimore Ravens face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, promising a clash of titans right out of the gate. The schedule continues with an international flavor, featuring the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles in a special Friday night game held in Brazil, highlighting the NFL’s commitment to growing the game globally.

The traditional Sunday games will not disappoint, with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to face the Cleveland Browns, a matchup that is sure to draw significant attention due to both teams’ high-profile rosters and passionate fanbases.

Prime Time Spotlight

Capping off the first week, Monday Night Football will see the New York Jets take on the San Francisco 49ers. This game not only features two exciting teams but also marks the 15th meeting between these franchises, with the 49ers leading the series 11-3.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. International Showcase: The 2024 NFL season kicks off with an international game in Brazil, featuring the Green Bay Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighting the league’s efforts to globalize the sport.
  2. Prime Time Games: The season opener includes high-profile matchups like Ravens vs. Chiefs on Thursday and Jets vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football, showcasing some of the league’s most exciting teams and storylines.
  3. Historical Matchup: The Jets and 49ers game is particularly notable, being the 15th meeting between the two, with the 49ers historically dominating the series.

The Bottom Line

With a quarter of the Week 1 games now public, the anticipation for the full 2024 NFL schedule release is at an all-time high. These early announcements promise a thrilling array of games, featuring key matchups that not only cater to domestic audiences but also extend the NFL’s reach to international fans. Whether you’re a die-hard NFL supporter or a casual observer, the start of this season is not to be missed.

W.G. Brady
