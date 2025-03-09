2025 Big Ten Tournament Bracket Revealed

The 2024-25 Big Ten Regular season is in the books, and the 2025 Big Ten Tournament bracket has been revealed. As you will see below, both Michigan State (No. 1 seed) and Michigan (No. 3 seed) earned a double bye, meaning they will not play until the quarterfinals.

When Michigan and Michigan State Will Play

The Michigan State Spartans will open up their 2025 Big Ten Tournament at noon on Friday, March 14, against the winner of the 8/9 matchup between Oregon and Indiana. As far as Michigan goes, they will play either No. 14 USC, No. 11 Rutgers, or No. 6 Purdue on Friday, March 14 at 9:00 PM ET.

What is at Stake?

The winner of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament will earn an automatic bid to the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Most predictions currently have Michigan State as a No. 2 seed, though if they run the table and win the Big Ten Tournament, it would not be surprising to see them move to the 1-line.

As far as Michigan goes, they have not been playing well at all since signing Dusty May to a contract extension. Since then, they have gone 2-4, dropping them from first place in the Big Ten all the way down to third place. The Wolverines are a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, but how they perform in the Big Ten Tournament will help determine where they will be seeded in the Big Dance.