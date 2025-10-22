Predicting the Lions’ Final 10 Games, One Bold Take at a Time

The Detroit Lions are coming off their bye week with a 5–2 record, sitting just behind Green Bay in the NFC North standings. The schedule ahead? Tough, physical, and filled with prime-time matchups that will define their playoff destiny. Let’s break down each game from Week 9 through Week 18, complete with score predictions and key storylines.

Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 2, FOX, 1:00 PM)

The Lions open the second half at home against a scrappy Minnesota Vikings team led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is expected to be back from injury. Expect Brian Branch and Aidan Hutchinson to make life miserable for the young passer. Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown continue their strong connection.

Prediction: Lions 31, Vikings 20

Week 10 at Washington Commanders (Nov. 9, FOX, 4:25 PM)

A tricky road game against an underrated Commanders defense. Still, Detroit’s offense is too efficient, and Jahmyr Gibbs will find space in the passing game.

Prediction: Lions 27, Commanders 17

Week 11 at Philadelphia Eagles (Nov. 16, NBC, 8:20 PM)

This one will be a war. The Eagles’ defensive front is fierce, but Sam LaPorta could be the X-factor over the middle. It comes down to turnovers, and the Lions make one too many.

Prediction: Eagles 30, Lions 27

Week 12 vs. New York Giants (Nov. 23, FOX, 1:00 PM)

Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes lead a defensive statement game. Taylor Decker holds up well, and the Lions dominate time of possession.

Prediction: Lions 33, Giants 16

Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, FOX, 1:00 PM)

Thanksgiving at Ford Field, a tradition, and this year it’s personal. After losing in Week 1 at Lambeau, the Lions get revenge behind a big day from Jameson Williams.

Prediction: Lions 34, Packers 24

Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 4, Prime Video, 8:15 PM)

A Thursday night showdown under the lights. The Cowboys find a way to keep it close, but Jared Goff leads a late touchdown drive to stun Dallas.

Prediction: Lions 28, Cowboys 26

Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 14, FOX, 4:25 PM)

The Matthew Stafford reunion game in Los Angeles never disappoints. The Lions’ defense plays well, but the offense can’t find their rhythm in this one.

Prediction: Rams 23, Lions 20

Week 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 21, CBS, 4:25 PM)

The Steelers’ defense brings pressure, but Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery take over late. The Lions wear them down physically.

Prediction: Lions 26, Steelers 17

Week 17 at Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 25, Netflix, 4:30 PM)

Christmas Day football in Minnesota. Expect a slugfest, but Dan Campbell’s squad gets it done in dramatic fashion.

Prediction: Lions 30, Vikings 27

Week 18 at Chicago Bears (TBD)

If the Lions need this one for playoff seeding, they’ll handle their business. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jared Goff finish strong, and Detroit heads into the postseason hot.

Prediction: Lions 35, Bears 21

📊 Full Prediction Table

Week Opponent Location Network Time Prediction Winner 9 Minnesota Vikings Home FOX 1:00 PM 31–20 Lions 10 Washington Commanders Away FOX 4:25 PM 27–17 Lions 11 Philadelphia Eagles Away NBC 8:20 PM 27–30 Eagles 12 New York Giants Home FOX 1:00 PM 33–16 Lions 13 Green Bay Packers Home FOX 1:00 PM 34–24 Lions 14 Dallas Cowboys Home Prime Video 8:15 PM 28–26 Lions 15 Los Angeles Rams Away FOX 4:25 PM 23–20 Rams 16 Pittsburgh Steelers Home CBS 4:25 PM 26–17 Lions 17 Minnesota Vikings Away Netflix 4:30 PM 30–27 Lions 18 Chicago Bears Away TBD TBD 35–21 Lions

Projected Final Record: 13–4

NFC North Finish: 1st place

Playoff Outlook: NFC No. 2 seed

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ second half of the season looks like a statement run. If Taylor Decker and Brian Branch stay healthy, Jared Goff continues playing at a Pro Bowl level, and Aidan Hutchinson keeps terrorizing quarterbacks, this team is built to make a deep playoff push.

Dan Campbell’s squad isn’t just playing tough; they’re playing to win it all.