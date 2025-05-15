2025 Detroit Lions Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

With the 2025 NFL schedule now official, we break down every Detroit Lions matchup and make our early game-by-game predictions. Can they win the NFC North again?

The NFL just dropped the full 2025 schedule — so you know what that means. It’s prediction time.

After a 15-2 finish last year, expectations are sky-high for Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions. But with one of the toughest slates in the NFL, this year’s ride might be a little bumpier. Still, the Lions are loaded, battle-tested, and gunning for a third straight NFC North title — something that would’ve sounded crazy just a few years ago.

So, let’s go game-by-game through the 2025 schedule and predict how things shake out for Detroit.

TL;DR

The Lions finish 13-4 in this way-too-early prediction, clinching the NFC North crown for the third straight year. Detroit navigates a brutal national TV schedule, earns big-time revenge against the Commanders, and enters the playoffs as one of the top seeds in the NFC — but not without a few hiccups along the way.

Week 1 — @ Packers (W)

Opening the year at Lambeau? Yes, please. Detroit has won three straight in Green Bay, and they make it four behind a sharp performance from Jared Goff and a fast start from Brian Branch.

🦁 Lions Record: 1-0

Week 2 — vs. Bears (W)

This is the Ben Johnson reunion game, and Dan Campbell isn’t letting his old OC get a feel-good win in his Ford Field return. Detroit wins ugly, but convincingly.

🦁 Lions Record: 2-0

Week 3 — @ Ravens (L)

Time for the early gut check. Lamar Jackson is a problem. This one stays close until late, but Baltimore’s defense forces a late turnover to ice it.

🦁 Lions Record: 2-1

Week 4 — vs. Browns (W)

If the Browns are starting Shedeur Sanders by Week 4, Detroit feasts. Aidan Hutchinson and Tyleik Williams put on a show in the trenches, and the Lions bounce back.

🦁 Lions Record: 3-1

Week 5 — @ Bengals (L)

Joe Burrow vs. Detroit’s revamped secondary is a battle worth watching. In a shootout, the Bengals just have the last possession — and they make it count.

🦁 Lions Record: 3-2

Week 6 — @ Chiefs (L)

Arrowhead on a Sunday night is no joke. The Lions hung with the Chiefs in 2023, but Mahomes gets the best of them here. It’s close, but not quite enough.

🦁 Lions Record: 3-3

Week 7 — vs. Buccaneers (W)

Back home. Prime time. Bounce-back energy. Detroit puts the clamps on Tampa Bay’s offense and gets the vibes rolling again before the bye.

🦁 Lions Record: 4-3

Week 8 — BYE WEEK

Perfect timing to reset, get healthy, and prepare for the back half of the gauntlet.

Week 9 — vs. Vikings (W)

J.J. McCarthy comes to town. Detroit throws the kitchen sink at the rookie and forces a couple of turnovers in a loud, rowdy home win.

🦁 Lions Record: 5-3

Week 10 — @ Commanders (W)

It’s revenge time. After getting bounced from the 2024 playoffs by Washington, Detroit walks into FedEx Field and handles business. Jayden Daniels looks good — but not good enough.

🦁 Lions Record: 6-3

Week 11 — @ Eagles (L)

Philly is just a buzzsaw. The Lions keep it competitive, but Jalen Hurts and that pass rush wear them down in the fourth quarter.

🦁 Lions Record: 6-4

Week 12 — vs. Giants (W)

Trap game avoided. The Lions don’t mess around and take care of a rebuilding Giants team. Jahmyr Gibbs goes off for 150+ total yards.

🦁 Lions Record: 7-4

Week 13 — vs. Packers (W – Thanksgiving)

No better way to spend Thanksgiving than beating Green Bay. Amon-Ra St. Brown eats like it’s his holiday tradition and grabs two touchdowns.

🦁 Lions Record: 8-4

Week 14 — vs. Cowboys (W – TNF)

Ford Field will be ROCKING for this one and the Lions will coast to a victory against the Cowboys.

🦁 Lions Record: 9-4

Week 15 — @ Rams (W)

Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff: Round 3. This time, Goff wins in his old stadium, and Detroit gets a massive late-season road W.

🦁 Lions Record: 10-4

Week 16 — vs. Steelers (W)

Last home game of the regular season. The Lions go out in style, and Tate Ratledge and Christian Mahogany finally get some love for their run-blocking dominance.

🦁 Lions Record: 11-4

Week 17 — @ Vikings (W – Christmas, Netflix)

It’s cold. It’s loud. It’s Christmas. And it’s division-on-the-line football. McCarthy flashes talent, but Brian Branch makes the play of the game — a pick-six that seals Detroit’s third straight NFC North title.

🦁 Lions Record: 12-4

Week 18 — @ Bears (W)

The Lions close out the season with a businesslike win at Soldier Field. Playoff seedings are still in flux, and Detroit keeps its foot on the gas.

🦁 Final Record: 13-4

🏆 2025 NFC North Champions

Key Takeaways

Detroit finishes 13-4, earning a third straight NFC North title.

The Lions drop a few tough road games but dominate divisional play (6-0).

Revenge wins vs. Washington, Minnesota, and Green Bay highlight a grittier, more battle-tested team.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t a Cinderella run anymore. The 2025 Lions are built for the grind, and 13 wins in a brutal schedule proves it. With national games nearly every week, Detroit shows the league they’re here to stay — and more than capable of handling the heat.

The Super Bowl window? Still wide open.