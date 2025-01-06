2025 Detroit Lions Home/Away Opponents Revealed

On Sunday Night, the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings in a game that will not only determine the 2024 NFC North Champion but also the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But, the result of the game will also have a major impact on the Lions' schedule for the 2025 season. If the Lions beat the Vikings they will play a first-place schedule in 2025, while a loss to the Vikings would mean a second-place schedule in 2025.

With that said, with all of the games in Week 18 in the books (other than the Lions vs. Vikings) let's take a look at what the Lions' home/away opponents would look like for both if the Lions beat the Vikings and if they lose to the Vikings.

Detroit Lions 2025 Home/Away Opponents: IF LIONS BEAT VIKINGS

Date Opponent Location Time TV TBA at Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD TBA TBA TBA at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, IL TBA TBA TBA at Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH TBA TBA TBA Chicago Bears Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Green Bay Packers Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Minnesota Vikings Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Dallas Cowboys Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA New York Giants Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Cleveland Browns Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Pittsburgh Steelers Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI TBA TBA TBA at Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN TBA TBA TBA at Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA TBA TBA TBA at Washington Commanders Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD TBA TBA TBA at Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA TBA TBA TBA at Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO TBA TBA

Detroit Lions 2025 Home/Away Opponents: IF LIONS LOSE TO VIKINGS

Date Opponent Location Time TV TBA at Baltimore Ravens M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD TBA TBA TBA at Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Chicago, IL TBA TBA TBA at Cincinnati Bengals Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH TBA TBA TBA Chicago Bears Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Green Bay Packers Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Minnesota Vikings Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Dallas Cowboys Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA New York Giants Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Cleveland Browns Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Pittsburgh Steelers Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA Atlanta Falcons Ford Field, Detroit, MI TBA TBA TBA at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI TBA TBA TBA at Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN TBA TBA TBA at Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA TBA TBA TBA at Washington Commanders Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD TBA TBA TBA at Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field, Seattle, WA TBA TBA TBA at Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California TBA TBA

NFL SCHEDULING FORMULA BROKEN DOWN

Here's a simplified breakdown of the NFL's regular season scheduling formula:

Divisional Games: Each team plays the other three teams in their division twice—once at home and once on the road (6 games total). In-Conference Games: Each team plays the four teams in a predetermined division within their own conference—two games at home and two on the road (4 games total). The division changes every three years. Interconference Games: Teams also play one team from each of the two other divisions in their conference, based on the standings from the previous season—one at home, one on the road (2 games total). Opponent from the Other Conference: Each team plays four games against teams from a predetermined division in the other conference (two at home, two on the road). This rotation changes every four years. 17th Game: Teams play one extra interconference game against a team from the opposite conference that finished in a similar position the year before.

Additional Notes: