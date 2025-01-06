2025 Detroit Lions Home/Away Opponents Revealed

On Sunday Night, the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings in a game that will not only determine the 2024 NFC North Champion but also the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But, the result of the game will also have a major impact on the Lions' schedule for the 2025 season. If the Lions beat the Vikings they will play a first-place schedule in 2025, while a loss to the Vikings would mean a second-place schedule in 2025.
With that said, with all of the games in Week 18 in the books (other than the Lions vs. Vikings) let's take a look at what the Lions' home/away opponents would look like for both if the Lions beat the Vikings and if they lose to the Vikings.
Detroit Lions 2025 Home/Away Opponents: IF LIONS BEAT VIKINGS
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|TV
|TBA
|at Baltimore Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Chicago Bears
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Green Bay Packers
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|New York Giants
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Cleveland Browns
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Minnesota Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Washington Commanders
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Los Angeles Rams
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
|TBA
|TBA
Detroit Lions 2025 Home/Away Opponents: IF LIONS LOSE TO VIKINGS
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|TV
|TBA
|at Baltimore Ravens
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Cincinnati Bengals
|Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Chicago Bears
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Green Bay Packers
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Minnesota Vikings
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|New York Giants
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Cleveland Browns
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|Atlanta Falcons
|Ford Field, Detroit, MI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Green Bay Packers
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Minnesota Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Washington Commanders
|Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Seattle Seahawks
|Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|TBA
|TBA
NFL SCHEDULING FORMULA BROKEN DOWN
Here's a simplified breakdown of the NFL's regular season scheduling formula:
- Divisional Games: Each team plays the other three teams in their division twice—once at home and once on the road (6 games total).
- In-Conference Games: Each team plays the four teams in a predetermined division within their own conference—two games at home and two on the road (4 games total). The division changes every three years.
- Interconference Games: Teams also play one team from each of the two other divisions in their conference, based on the standings from the previous season—one at home, one on the road (2 games total).
- Opponent from the Other Conference: Each team plays four games against teams from a predetermined division in the other conference (two at home, two on the road). This rotation changes every four years.
- 17th Game: Teams play one extra interconference game against a team from the opposite conference that finished in a similar position the year before.
Additional Notes:
- All teams must play each other in their conference at least once every three years and teams in the other conference at least once every four years.
- Home and away games are typically alternated by the league to balance the schedule.
- The final week of the season always features divisional matchups.