Sunday, January 5, 2025
Detroit Lions

2025 Detroit Lions Home/Away Opponents Revealed

W.G. Brady
0

On Sunday Night, the Detroit Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings in a game that will not only determine the 2024 NFC North Champion but also the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But, the result of the game will also have a major impact on the Lions' schedule for the 2025 season. If the Lions beat the Vikings they will play a first-place schedule in 2025, while a loss to the Vikings would mean a second-place schedule in 2025.

2025 Detroit Lions

With that said, with all of the games in Week 18 in the books (other than the Lions vs. Vikings) let's take a look at what the Lions' home/away opponents would look like for both if the Lions beat the Vikings and if they lose to the Vikings.

Detroit Lions 2025 Home/Away Opponents: IF LIONS BEAT VIKINGS

DateOpponentLocationTimeTV
TBAat Baltimore RavensM&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MDTBATBA
TBAat Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, ILTBATBA
TBAat Cincinnati BengalsPaycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OHTBATBA
TBAChicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAGreen Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAMinnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBADallas CowboysFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBANew York GiantsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBACleveland BrownsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAPittsburgh SteelersFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBATampa Bay BuccaneersFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAat Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WITBATBA
TBAat Minnesota VikingsU.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MNTBATBA
TBAat Philadelphia EaglesLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PATBATBA
TBAat Washington CommandersNorthwest Stadium, Landover, MDTBATBA
TBAat Los Angeles RamsSoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CATBATBA
TBAat Kansas City ChiefsArrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MOTBATBA

Detroit Lions 2025 Home/Away Opponents: IF LIONS LOSE TO VIKINGS

DateOpponentLocationTimeTV
TBAat Baltimore RavensM&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MDTBATBA
TBAat Chicago BearsSoldier Field, Chicago, ILTBATBA
TBAat Cincinnati BengalsPaycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OHTBATBA
TBAChicago BearsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAGreen Bay PackersFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAMinnesota VikingsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBADallas CowboysFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBANew York GiantsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBACleveland BrownsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAPittsburgh SteelersFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAAtlanta FalconsFord Field, Detroit, MITBATBA
TBAat Green Bay PackersLambeau Field, Green Bay, WITBATBA
TBAat Minnesota VikingsU.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MNTBATBA
TBAat Philadelphia EaglesLincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PATBATBA
TBAat Washington CommandersNorthwest Stadium, Landover, MDTBATBA
TBAat Seattle SeahawksLumen Field, Seattle, WATBATBA
TBAat Los Angeles ChargersSoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaTBATBA

NFL SCHEDULING FORMULA BROKEN DOWN

Here's a simplified breakdown of the NFL's regular season scheduling formula:

  1. Divisional Games: Each team plays the other three teams in their division twice—once at home and once on the road (6 games total).
  2. In-Conference Games: Each team plays the four teams in a predetermined division within their own conference—two games at home and two on the road (4 games total). The division changes every three years.
  3. Interconference Games: Teams also play one team from each of the two other divisions in their conference, based on the standings from the previous season—one at home, one on the road (2 games total).
  4. Opponent from the Other Conference: Each team plays four games against teams from a predetermined division in the other conference (two at home, two on the road). This rotation changes every four years.
  5. 17th Game: Teams play one extra interconference game against a team from the opposite conference that finished in a similar position the year before.

Additional Notes:

  • All teams must play each other in their conference at least once every three years and teams in the other conference at least once every four years.
  • Home and away games are typically alternated by the league to balance the schedule.
  • The final week of the season always features divisional matchups.
