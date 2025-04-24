Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft Picks: Full Order and Key Info

The Detroit Lions currently hold seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with GM Brad Holmes running the show, don’t expect them to stay put for long.

It’s officially NFL Draft week — and Lions fans, your wait is almost over.

The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Green Bay, and the Detroit Lions enter the weekend with seven total selections, including the 28th overall pick in Round 1. Of course, that’s assuming Brad Holmes doesn’t work his usual draft-day magic and shake things up.

Because if there’s one thing we know about Holmes? The man loves to deal.

Detroit’s Current 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Here’s the rundown of where the Lions are scheduled to pick in each round of the 2025 NFL Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 28 (28th overall)
  • Round 2, Pick 28 (60th overall)
  • Round 3, Pick 38 (102nd overall – Compensatory)
  • Round 4, Pick 28 (130th overall)
  • Round 6, Pick 20 (196th overall, from Tampa Bay)
  • Round 7, Pick 12 (228th overall, from Dallas)
  • Round 7, Pick 28 (244th overall)

It’s a nice blend of capital — not overwhelming, but definitely enough to make some moves, especially if a player Holmes and Dan Campbell love starts sliding.

Don’t Get Too Comfortable…

While these picks are currently locked in, if past drafts are any indication, Detroit may not stay put for long.

Brad Holmes has made a habit of trading up or down depending on how the board shakes out, and with no fifth-round pick, the odds of some wheeling and dealing are high. Whether it’s moving up for a potential star or collecting more future assets, the Lions front office tends to stay active from start to finish.

The Fun Begins Thursday

The draft begins Thursday, April 25, with Round 1 starting at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3 will unfold on Friday night, and the marathon concludes with Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday.

So get your snacks ready, clear your calendar, and prepare for what could be another defining weekend in the Brad Holmes era. One thing’s for sure — Lions fans won’t be bored.

