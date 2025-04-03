2025 Detroit Lions Offseason Workout Dates Revealed

We now know when the Detroit Lions' offseason workout dates will be!

Mark your calendars, Detroit Lions fans — football activities are right around the corner.

The NFL released its full offseason workout calendar on Thursday, and now we know exactly when the Lions will begin ramping up for what they hope is another deep postseason run. Per the league’s official schedule, Detroit’s first day of offseason work is set for April 22.

That’s when the team will begin Phase 1, which consists mostly of strength and conditioning and meetings. After that, the real football starts with OTA Offseason Workouts taking place on May 28-30 and again from June 3-5. And yes, there’s a Mandatory Minicamp coming up right after, running June 10-12.

A Critical Window for Depth Battles and Newcomers

These sessions will be critical for players like Hendon Hooker, Christian Mahogany, and others battling for depth chart position. It’s also the first true opportunity for key newcomers like D.J. Reed, Roy Lopez, and any rookie draft picks to begin learning the Lions’ scheme.

Dan Campbell and his staff have made it clear: nothing is handed out — every role must be earned. Expect spirited competition right out of the gate.

Countdown to Another Big Year Begins

While training camp won’t arrive until later in the summer, this spring schedule is when the foundation for the 2025 season will be built. After setting a franchise record with 15 wins and coming within a game of the Super Bowl, expectations are sky-high.

And as we’ve come to expect from this team under Campbell and Brad Holmes — they wouldn’t want it any other way.

Let the grind begin.