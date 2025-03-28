2025 Detroit Lions Over/Under Win Total Released

Are you taking the OVER or UNDER for this win total?

Expectations seem a bit dampened in Detroit as the 2025 season draws closer. Sportsbooks have officially set the Detroit Lions’ regular-season win total at 10.5, matching the number they were projected for at the start of last season.

That’s noteworthy considering how the Lions smashed that mark in 2024, finishing with a 15-2 record, tying for the best in the NFL and cruising to an NFC North title. But 2025 presents new challenges.

A Tougher Road Ahead

The Lions’ upcoming schedule is far from a walk in the park (click here to see the Lions’ opponents for 2025). This year, they’ll face nine games on the road, including seven in outdoor stadiums, all against teams that made the postseason last year. It’s a gauntlet that could test even the most battle-hardened rosters.

Still, despite the uphill climb, many around the league believe Dan Campbell’s team is built for the long haul—and possibly another deep playoff run. With Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a dominant offensive line returning, betting the over on 10.5 wins might not be as risky as it sounds.

Bottom Line

For a team that’s finally embraced the role of contender, 11 wins doesn’t feel out of reach. In fact, if I was a betting man (who are we kidding), I would confidently take the Lions OVER 10.5 wins for the 2025 season.