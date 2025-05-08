2025 Detroit Lions Regular Schedule Release Wishlist

With the NFL schedule dropping May 14, here’s what Lions fans hope to see in 2025—from prime time matchups to a midseason bye week and more.

We’re almost there, Detroit Lions fans.

The 2025 NFL schedule is set to drop on May 14, and while we already know who the Detroit Lions will play this season, we don’t yet know the when. That’s where all the fun comes in—prime time showdowns, holiday games, bye weeks, revenge matches. It’s the ultimate calendar reveal for football junkies.

So while we wait, here’s a little wishlist of things we’re hoping to see when the full schedule gets released. Because after a 15-2 season and another deep playoff run, the Lions aren’t sneaking up on anyone anymore—they’re headliners now. And the schedule should reflect that.

1. Bring on the Prime Time Games

Let’s be real—Ford Field under the lights hits different.

It’s time for the league to stop giving Detroit just one or two scraps in the national spotlight. This team has earned at least five prime time games (not counting Thanksgiving), and with stars like Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions are one of the most exciting watches in football.

Give us Sunday Night Football. Give us Monday Night. Give us matchups that matter—and do it on the big stage.

2. Blockbuster Week 1 Prime Time Matchup

Set the tone early, NFL. Week 1 should be a statement game.

Give us the Chiefs, give us the Cowboys, give us someone who’s been talking all offseason—just put the Lions in the center of it all to kick off the season.

Starting strong last year set the tone for Detroit’s success. Let’s keep that energy rolling with a Week 1 Sunday or Monday Night Football showdown. The lights, the pressure, the buildup—it fits this team.

3. A Middle-of-the-Season Bye Week (Please!)

This one feels like a broken record, but for the love of Honolulu Blue, can we finally get a bye week later than Week 5?

The last couple of seasons, the Lions have had early bye weeks that did nothing to help with late-season wear and tear. For a physical team like Detroit, a Week 9 or Week 10 break would be ideal.

It gives the squad time to regroup, heal, and make that final playoff push. No one wants to be limping into January again.

4. No Cold-Weather Back-to-Backs Late in the Year

We know the Lions have to travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, and Kansas City. Fine.

But please, don’t stack them all in December.

This team is built for toughness, but even the best squads don’t want to go from Philly in Week 14 to Arrowhead in Week 15 in a blizzard. Spread out the tough weather games. Give us a dome game or two late. Help keep the roster fresh and effective.

5. Home Finale at Ford Field

There’s something poetic about finishing the regular season at home.

In 2023, that electric Week 18 game at Ford Field was unforgettable. In 2024, it was back on the road. Let’s bring it home this year.

Let the fans pack the house, make noise, and potentially watch the Lions clinch the NFC North (or more) on home turf. That kind of atmosphere is priceless—and maybe even a little intimidating for visiting teams.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have officially entered the “must-see” tier of NFL teams. And their schedule should reflect that.

This isn’t a team hiding on regional TV anymore. This is a squad with Super Bowl aspirations, national recognition, and a rabid fanbase that deserves big games, better breaks, and marquee moments.

So when the schedule drops on May 14, here’s hoping the NFL gives Detroit exactly what it’s earned.