2025 Detroit Lions Rookie Minicamp Preview

The Detroit Lions rookie minicamp runs May 9–11. Get to know the full 2025 draft class, top UDFA signings, and who to watch as Detroit’s newest talent takes the field for the first time.

The future of the Detroit Lions gets its first real reps this weekend.

From May 9-11, the Lions will host their 2025 rookie minicamp, marking the first time the team’s draft picks and undrafted free agents will take the field together in Honolulu Blue. It’s the starting point for a group that includes trench warriors, explosive playmakers, and high-upside special teamers—all hand-picked by Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell.

If you’ve been following the Lions’ 2025 draft class, you already know they brought in talent with serious grit. But if you haven’t, here’s a full breakdown of who to watch this weekend.

Tyleik Williams (1st Round, No. 28 overall)

The big man in the middle. At 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds, Williams brings brute strength and technical polish as a run-stuffer from Ohio State.

Expect him to immediately compete for reps in Detroit’s defensive tackle rotation.

Tate Ratledge (2nd Round, No. 57 overall)

The Georgia guard is already a fan favorite. At 6-foot-6 and nearly 320 pounds, Ratledge brings size, smarts, and a little edge.

He’ll be in the mix for one of Detroit’s two starting guard spots—particularly with Kevin Zeitler gone and Christian Mahogany penciled in on the right side.

Isaac TeSlaa (3rd Round, No. 70 overall)

A small-school star turned SEC contributor, Isaac TeSlaa is a big-bodied deep threat who fits the mold of a John Morton vertical X-receiver. He’s also a Michigan native and lifelong Lions fan.

TeSlaa has a shot to earn early reps, but he will first have to prove himself during the offseason.

Miles Frazier (5th Round, No. 171 overall)

Frazier is another versatile lineman—mainly a right guard at LSU, but he’s also played left guard and right tackle. He allowed just four sacks in three college seasons.

He was voted best OL at the Senior Bowl by his teammates. Watch for him to be cross-trained across multiple spots.

Ahmed Hassanein (6th Round, No. 196 overall)

An incredible story. Hassanein, from Cairo, Egypt, is the first Egyptian ever drafted into the NFL. His motor? Relentless. His upside? Intriguing.

He posted 22 sacks over the past two seasons and enters camp as a potential rotational EDGE behind Hutchinson and Za’Darius Smith.

Dan Jackson (7th Round, No. 230 overall)

One of three Georgia Bulldogs drafted by Detroit, Jackson went from walk-on to starter at one of the nation’s top programs. He’s got speed, toughness, and instincts.

He’ll be in the mix for backup safety duties behind Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, plus special teams.

Dominic Lovett (7th Round, No. 244 overall)

A slot weapon from Georgia who also starred at Missouri, Lovett could bring special teams value right away while learning under Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Lovett called it a blessing to learn from two elite veterans and reunite with former Mizzou teammate Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Undrafted Free Agents to Watch

Here are a few intriguing UDFAs Lions fans should keep an eye on during minicamp:

Anthony Tyus (RB, Ohio): Power back with strong hands and blocking skills. Kalamazoo native.

Power back with strong hands and blocking skills. Kalamazoo native. Jackson Meeks (WR, Syracuse): Big-bodied target and nephew of Za’Darius Smith. Former Georgia recruit.

Big-bodied target and nephew of Za’Darius Smith. Former Georgia recruit. Ian Kennelly (S, Grand Valley State): Ballhawk with strong athleticism from the D-II ranks.

Ballhawk with strong athleticism from the D-II ranks. Caden Prieskorn (TE, Ole Miss): Detroit native and red-zone threat with sure hands.

Detroit native and red-zone threat with sure hands. Mason Miller (OL, NDSU): Athletic tackle with size and upside. Played for Lions TE coach Tyler Roehl.

Athletic tackle with size and upside. Played for Lions TE coach Tyler Roehl. Jakobie Keeney-James (WR, UMass): Slot receiver with elite speed and big-time hops.

Slot receiver with elite speed and big-time hops. Keith Cooper (DL, Houston): Long, powerful EDGE who led the Cougars in sacks.

Long, powerful EDGE who led the Cougars in sacks. Gavin Holmes (CB, Texas): Undersized but tested well and has developmental potential.

Undersized but tested well and has developmental potential. Leif Fautanu (C, Arizona State): Experienced interior lineman with strong pass-protection traits.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp kicks off this Friday, and it’s loaded with storylines. From Tyleik Williams’ motor to Isaac TeSlaa’s homegrown dreams, this class looks like it was built to fit Dan Campbell’s identity: tough, gritty, and hungry.

We’ll learn more once the pads come on, but one thing’s for sure: these rookies are walking into a locker room with high expectations—and every opportunity to earn a spot.