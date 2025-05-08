2025 Detroit Lions Schedule Leaks Tracker

The 2025 NFL schedule is set to officially drop on Tuesday, May 14, but if you’ve followed the league long enough, you know the leaks come early—and often. While nothing is set in stone until it’s announced by the league, schedule leaks have become an annual tradition for fans eager to start planning road trips, tailgates, and primetime watch parties.
With expectations sky-high for the Detroit Lions following a 15-2 season and another deep playoff run, the schedule reveal will be one of the most anticipated in franchise history. And this is where we’ll track every credible leak, matchup, and primetime hint that surfaces before the official release.
Detroit Lions 2025 Opponents
Here’s a look at the confirmed home and away opponents for the 2025 season. Dates and times will be updated as leaks and official announcements roll in:
Home Opponents (Games at Ford Field):
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away Opponents (Road Games):
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
2025 Detroit Lions Schedule Leaks/Rumors
Check back regularly—we’ll update this section with every reliable leak as it surfaces before the full schedule drops on May 14.
Detroit Lions Leaks/Rumors
None Yet
NFL Leaks/Rumors
Per Ari Meriov (5/8 at 3:01 p.m. ET)
The NFL will release the full 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday May 14, but select games will be revealed earlier: The rundown: — May 12: NBC (TODAY Show), FOX, Prime Video — May 13: ESPN (Good Morning America), NFL Network (Good Morning Football, for International Games) — May 14: CBS (CBS Mornings) and Netflix
Per @OzzyNFL (5/8 at 5:10 p.m. ET)
The Jacksonville #Jaguars will host the Los Angeles #Rams on October 19th, Week 7 in London, England, per sources.
NFL SCHEDULE NEWS 🇬🇧— Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 8, 2025
The Jacksonville #Jaguars will host the Los Angeles #Rams on October 19th, Week 7 in London, England, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ZQo5zrPDfy
Full Leaked Schedule So Far
|Week
|Date/Time
|Opponent
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|Week 7
|Week 8
|Week 9
|Week 10
|Week 11
|Week 12
|Week 13
|Week 14
|Week 15
|Week 16
|Week 17
|Week 18