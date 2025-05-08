2025 Detroit Lions Schedule Leaks Tracker

Track all the 2025 Detroit Lions schedule leaks before the official NFL release on May 14. Matchups, dates, and primetime info updated in real time.

The 2025 NFL schedule is set to officially drop on Tuesday, May 14, but if you’ve followed the league long enough, you know the leaks come early—and often. While nothing is set in stone until it’s announced by the league, schedule leaks have become an annual tradition for fans eager to start planning road trips, tailgates, and primetime watch parties.

With expectations sky-high for the Detroit Lions following a 15-2 season and another deep playoff run, the schedule reveal will be one of the most anticipated in franchise history. And this is where we’ll track every credible leak, matchup, and primetime hint that surfaces before the official release.

Detroit Lions 2025 Opponents

Here’s a look at the confirmed home and away opponents for the 2025 season. Dates and times will be updated as leaks and official announcements roll in:

Home Opponents (Games at Ford Field):

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away Opponents (Road Games):

Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams

2025 Detroit Lions Schedule Leaks/Rumors

Check back regularly—we’ll update this section with every reliable leak as it surfaces before the full schedule drops on May 14.

Detroit Lions Leaks/Rumors

None Yet

NFL Leaks/Rumors

Per Ari Meriov (5/8 at 3:01 p.m. ET)

The NFL will release the full 2025 regular season schedule on Wednesday May 14, but select games will be revealed earlier: The rundown: — May 12: NBC (TODAY Show), FOX, Prime Video — May 13: ESPN (Good Morning America), NFL Network (Good Morning Football, for International Games) — May 14: CBS (CBS Mornings) and Netflix

Per @OzzyNFL (5/8 at 5:10 p.m. ET)

The Jacksonville #Jaguars will host the Los Angeles #Rams on October 19th, Week 7 in London, England, per sources.

NFL SCHEDULE NEWS 🇬🇧



The Jacksonville #Jaguars will host the Los Angeles #Rams on October 19th, Week 7 in London, England, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ZQo5zrPDfy — Ozzy (@OzzyNFL) May 8, 2025

Full Leaked Schedule So Far