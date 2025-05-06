Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions 2025 quarterback draft targets Detroit Lions EDGE targets Day 2

2025 Detroit Lions Mock Schedule: Prime Time Spotlight and Division Drama

Take a look at our 2025 Detroit Lions mock schedule, featuring five prime-time games, a Thanksgiving Day classic, and a dramatic NFC North finish in Week 18. Will Detroit rise to the occasion?

Lions fans — we’ve waited long enough. The 2025 NFL season is already shaping up to be another electric chapter in Detroit’s football resurgence, and I couldn’t help but mock up what this year’s schedule could look like. With a first-place finish in 2024 and a target squarely on their backs, the Lions are expected to draw plenty of national attention — and this schedule delivers.

Let’s walk through what the 2025 season might have in store.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions 2025 quarterback draft targets Detroit Lions EDGE targets Day 2

Full 2025 Detroit Lions Mock Schedule

WeekOpponentLocationDay/Time
1vs. GiantsHomeSunday 1:00 PM
2@ RavensAwaySunday 4:25 PM
3@ EaglesAwaySunday Night Football
4vs. PackersHomeSunday 1:00 PM
5vs. BucsHomeSunday 1:00 PM
6@ ChiefsAwaySunday 4:25 PM
7@ VikingsAwayThursday Night Football
8vs. BrownsHomeSunday 1:00 PM
9BYE
10@ BengalsAwaySunday 4:25 PM
11vs. SteelersHomeMonday Night Football
12vs. BearsHomeThanksgiving 12:30 PM
13@ CommandersAwaySunday 1:00 PM
14vs. CowboysHomeSunday 4:25 PM
15@ RamsAwaySunday 4:05 PM
16vs. VikingsHomeSunday 1:00 PM
17@ PackersAwaySunday 1:00 PM
18vs. BearsHomeSaturday Night Football

The Bottom Line

If this schedule becomes even half reality, Lions fans are in for a wild ride in 2025. National spotlight? Check. Divisional fireworks? Oh yeah. A finish that could define the season? Absolutely.

So stock up on your Honolulu blue, fire up the grill, and start planning those Sundays — because Detroit football is ready to light up the calendar once again.

By the way, the ACTUAL schedule is set to drop on May 14, so there is not too much longer to wait!

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]