2025 Detroit Lions Mock Schedule: Prime Time Spotlight and Division Drama

Take a look at our 2025 Detroit Lions mock schedule, featuring five prime-time games, a Thanksgiving Day classic, and a dramatic NFC North finish in Week 18. Will Detroit rise to the occasion?

Lions fans — we’ve waited long enough. The 2025 NFL season is already shaping up to be another electric chapter in Detroit’s football resurgence, and I couldn’t help but mock up what this year’s schedule could look like. With a first-place finish in 2024 and a target squarely on their backs, the Lions are expected to draw plenty of national attention — and this schedule delivers.

Let’s walk through what the 2025 season might have in store.

Full 2025 Detroit Lions Mock Schedule

Week Opponent Location Day/Time 1 vs. Giants Home Sunday 1:00 PM 2 @ Ravens Away Sunday 4:25 PM 3 @ Eagles Away Sunday Night Football 4 vs. Packers Home Sunday 1:00 PM 5 vs. Bucs Home Sunday 1:00 PM 6 @ Chiefs Away Sunday 4:25 PM 7 @ Vikings Away Thursday Night Football 8 vs. Browns Home Sunday 1:00 PM 9 BYE — — 10 @ Bengals Away Sunday 4:25 PM 11 vs. Steelers Home Monday Night Football 12 vs. Bears Home Thanksgiving 12:30 PM 13 @ Commanders Away Sunday 1:00 PM 14 vs. Cowboys Home Sunday 4:25 PM 15 @ Rams Away Sunday 4:05 PM 16 vs. Vikings Home Sunday 1:00 PM 17 @ Packers Away Sunday 1:00 PM 18 vs. Bears Home Saturday Night Football

The Bottom Line

If this schedule becomes even half reality, Lions fans are in for a wild ride in 2025. National spotlight? Check. Divisional fireworks? Oh yeah. A finish that could define the season? Absolutely.

So stock up on your Honolulu blue, fire up the grill, and start planning those Sundays — because Detroit football is ready to light up the calendar once again.

By the way, the ACTUAL schedule is set to drop on May 14, so there is not too much longer to wait!