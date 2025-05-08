2025 Detroit Lions Schedule: Predicting Which Prime Time Games the Lions Will Land

The Detroit Lions should land a handful of primetime games again in 2025.

The Detroit Lions are no longer begging for national attention—they’re commanding it. Coming off a 15-2 regular season and back-to-back playoff appearances, the Lions are a hot ticket in 2025, and the NFL schedule-makers know it.

So let’s have some fun and predict which games (outside of the traditional Thanksgiving Day showcase) could land in prime time this season. The NFL typically spreads the love across Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, and with Dan Campbell’s crew expected to contend again, Detroit could easily get the max: five prime time slots, with three on the road and two at Ford Field.

Let’s dive in.

Come on. How can this not be prime time?

The Lions opened the 2023 season in Arrowhead and stunned the Chiefs. Now, it’s a potential Super Bowl preview—and a rematch between two of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. Dan Campbell vs. Patrick Mahomes under the lights? Easy SNF pick.

Prediction: Sunday Night Football, Week 1 or Week 12

The Cowboys always draw ratings, and with both teams loaded with firepower and fan bases that travel, this one screams Monday Night Football.

It also gives the NFL a reason to send the Cowboys back to Ford Field after that wild finish in 2023. This time, it’ll be in prime time—no refs stealing headlines.

Prediction: Monday Night Football, Week 8

This one feels like an NFC Championship Game preview. It’s got stars, swagger, and postseason implications all over it.

It also gives Detroit another chance to show it can go into a hostile environment and win. The Eagles will be looking to defend their Super Bowl crown, and the Lions will want to prove their playoff flameout was a fluke.

Prediction: Sunday Night Football, Week 11

The NFL loves scheduling divisional matchups in prime time, and what better place to put this one than on a Thursday night?

The Lions and Packers could be battling for the NFC North title, and Ford Field will be rocking with playoff vibes. It’s a short-week showdown that fans would eat up.

Prediction: Thursday Night Football, Week 15

A return to SoFi Stadium—and a rematch of the 2023 Wild Card thriller—makes this a juicy prime time candidate.

Jared Goff vs. Matthew Stafford will always have a storyline, but with both teams chasing playoff berths again, this one’s about more than just quarterback revenge. It could also feature Dan Campbell vs. Sean McVay in a chess match of two creative minds.

Prediction: Monday Night Football, Week 5

The Bottom Line

The Lions are no longer waiting for respect—they’re getting prime time shine because they’ve earned it. With Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and a Super Bowl-caliber roster, Detroit is must-see TV in 2025.

Expect them to max out their prime time allotment—and then some.